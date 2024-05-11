Holly Willoughby surprises in form-fitting two-piece

Holly Willoughby strayed away from her usual style as she sported nothing but a stylish trouser suit on Friday – and the star looked undeniably chic.

In a post shared on Instagram, the former This Morning presenter wore a chestnut brown blazer that featured a smart collar and buttoned-up design, paired with matching wide-leg trousers.

© Wylde Moon Holly looked so elegant in the trouser suit

Holly, 43, went bare-foot for the snapshot posted on her lifestyle brand's page Wylde Moon. The star kept her accessories simple, opting for a pair of silver huggie earrings and a delicate bracelet.

The Dancing On Ice host wore her hair in her signature loose waves. Holly's makeup looked flawless as always with a winged eyeliner, a pair of false lashes, a touch of brown eyeshadow, and a glossy lip.

Holly has been promoting her new Wylde Moon fragrances, and earlier this week the star wore the most incredible V-neck gown as she showcased the perfumes.

Holly Willoughby stuns in plunging black dress

In the video, the mother-of-three could be seen spritzing the scents as she oozed Hollywood glamour in the black dress. The midi featured subtle pinstripes and an off-shoulder neckline, which Holly enhanced by wearing her hair in a relaxed updo with face-framing front pieces.

The star rounded off the eye-catching ensemble with ultra-feminine cat-eye makeup and a bright coral lipstick. Stunning!

Holly is set to jet off to Central America in the coming days, where she will be relocating for two months to film her upcoming Netflix series Bear Hunt. The show will be the presenter's streaming debut, and she will host the action-packed competition that also stars Bear Grylls.

© Instagram Holly hosted a leaving party before she departs the UK with a group of friends including Christine Lampard and Nicola Appleton

While filming is yet to begin, Holly has already faced setbacks as it was reported this week that former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has pulled out of the show. With shooting starting this month, the team will be under pressure if they plan to fill the singer's spot.

Spice Girl Mel B is also rumoured to have signed on to the Netflix show, although she is yet to confirm the news.