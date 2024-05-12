Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning stuns fans in red dress at TV BAFTAs

On Sunday evening, the British Academy Television Awards 2024 with P&O Cruises was held at London's Royal Festival Hall and wow, what a huge array of celebrities graced the red carpet!

WATCH: How Baby Reindeer became so popular

Here at HELLO! we always love to see what all the actors and actresses are wearing, and one of our favourites has to be the stunning red dress that the lady of the moment, Jessica Gunning, stepped out in.

© Getty Jessica delighted fans in a red number complete with cape

The Baby Reindeer star teamed up with her co-star, Richard Gadd as she smiled at photographers, wearing a truly beautiful scarlet dress. The design had pleated sleeves and the most exquisite ruched detail at the waist. Floor-length and fabulous, it even boasted an on-trend cape and we love how she added exquisite gold jewellery into the mix.

© Getty Jessica's beauty look was on point

Jessica, who plays the character of Martha in the smash hit Netflix show, sported corkscrew curls when in role, but on the red carpet she boasted the smoothest blowdry we've seen and flawless makeup.

© Netflix Martha the character in Baby Reindeer

Everyone is talking about the Netflix binge-worthy series, based on creator Richard Gadd's real life experience with a stalker.

Jessica, who hails from West Yorkshire, has been in showbusiness for quite some time, and has been in many programs including Prime Suspect, The Outlaws and What Remains.

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning are great friends off screen

The 38-year-old recently gave a rare interview about her role as Martha. Talking to Vanity Fair, she explained: "If I ever tried to play the stalker side of Martha, you'd lose her completely because she isn't a villain. She's not scary in that sense. I mean, her actions might be received as that, but she never intends it that way. I never, ever saw her like that."

She added: "The truth of it, for Martha, is this is the first time in a long time she connects to somebody who compliments her, who's nice to her, who spends time with her. I think he got out of it as much as she did."