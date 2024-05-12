Strictly's Tess Daly wows in fitted one-shoulder bridal dress alongside Vernon Kay

Tess Daly never fails to impress and her latest look to grace the red carpet at the 2024 TV BAFTAs has to be one of our favourites.

The 55-year-old presenter looked absolutely incredible in a strapless, bridal-inspired dress as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday afternoon. Going arm-in-arm with her husband Vernon Kay, Tess was a vision in her one-shoulder Rachel Gilbert design, looking just like she was floating down the aisle.

The asymmetric style with its gathering at the bust and loose column fit flattered her statuesque frame.

The gorgeous dress was paired with Dune London heels featuring a pointed toe and a soft satin finish that wouldn't have looked out of place at a wedding.

Tess - who was styled by her trusted personal stylist James Yardley - wore her blonde locks in perfect waves and accentuated her beautiful blue eyes with a soft grey smokey shadow, highlighting her lips with a slick of pink gloss.

She completed her ensemble with eye-catching sparkly hoop earrings, putting a youthful and modest twist on the look.

Vernon, meanwhile, opted for a classic black tie suit for the special occasion.

Also joining Tess at the TV BAFTAs was her close friend Claudia Winkleman, Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon, Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson and Bond Girl Lashana Lynch.

Tess' own wedding dress

Tess and Vernon have one of the most long-standing unions in UK showbiz. The couple, whose children Phoebe and Amber take after their modelesque mum, got hitched on 12 September 2003, two years after they started dating.

The pair exchanged vows at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

The guest list included stars such as Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong.

Tess was a vision in a strapless A-line wedding dress by Marina Adanou. The crystal embellished design perfectly encapsulated the princess dress trend and was styled with a veil and tiara, as well as Jimmy Choo shoes.

Vernon matched his beloved bride in a jazzy white Alexandre Savile Row suit, adding a pop of colour thanks to a salmon pink shirt.

We have to say that 20 years on, the pair don't look all that different!