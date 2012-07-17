Guardian angel Kate helps George Michael make his comeback

Scroll down for the video



She recently revealed that the one regret of her career was not appearing in Freedom.



Followers of fashion history will recall that that was the iconic George Michael music video featuring the supermodels that ruled the catwalk in the early Nineties.

At 16, Kate Moss would have been too young. Now the singer seems to have taken the hint, giving the cover girl a starring role in the video for his latest single White Light.

Wearing a fur coat and with her blonde locks flowing, the 38-year-old takes centre stage, pulling her best supermodel poses as she stares seductively into the camera.

She acts as his guardian angel in video which references George’s near-death experience with pneumonia in 2011.



The star recently spoke at length about the illness, saying that for three weeks it was "touch and go" as to whether he would pull through.



George, 48, said he even had to learn to walk again as his muscles wasted away during his recovery.



In an interview for Radio 2, the star admitted: "It's like I just dodged a bullet," also revealing that he has no memory of the time when his life hung in the balance.



The singer's experience is played out in the video with Kate finding herself lost in the woods. She eventually ends up at a festival, locking eyes with the pop star across a crowd.

She then flips a coin which secures his fate.



Earlier this month, George hinted on his Twitter page that Kate would make a cameo role.



"Oh and by the way, in the video, a certain supermodel (our Kate) saves my life. We shot two endings, one with the heimlich manoeuvre...and one where she gives me full on CPR. Mouth to mouth. Not really," he tweeted.



"But honestly, she is my saviour, on film at least."



George is believed to have approached Kate after hearing her say that it would have been "amazing" to appear in the Freedom video (watch below).



The iconic footage starred Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford.



Naomi was shown dancing around in her underwear while Christy was wrapped in a sheet and Cindy was taking a bath.