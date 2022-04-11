Best shapewear for the tummy: From M&S to Spanx, Skims, John Lewis & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We are always on the hunt for comfortable, yet supportive, shapewear, and one of the most common areas to address is the stomach.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed she had to cut her SKIMS shapewear for the Oscars 2022 to make it fit under her electric blue awards dress, without anyone knowing she wore the suck-in creation from her own brand - and we were none the wiser.

While some may wear shapewear to cinch in their tummy, others may wear for a smoother silhouette, or to sculpt the figure and give a little lift to enhance certain assets.

There are plenty of brands to shop online and in-store for those looking for shapewear for the tummy; from M&S and John Lewis to Skims, Spanx and other lingerie brands.

While some may be looking for knicker designs with high waisted detail to provide waist support, others may be in need of longer designs, or thongs, with the stomach control element, depending on their outfit.

Plus there are designs out there to prevent any VPL, which is a no-brainer in our opinion.

We have found the best shapewear to shop now, so crest cards at the ready.

M&S shapewear for the tummy

Firm Control Sheer Stripe Wear Your Own Bra Bodysuit, £25, M&S

M&S is known for its comfortable underwear, whether it is their no VPL knickers, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s designs, or the brand’s shapewear.

All designs are lightweight, supportive and practical but also affordable.

Skims shapewear for the tummy

Sculpting Legging, £70, SKIMS

If it’s good enough for Kim K, it’s good enough for us.

Kim launched SKIMS in 2019, and it has since expanded across underwear, shapewear, loungewear, and swimwear, and all designs aim to support the body, flatter the wearer’s figure and provide comfort.

John Lewis shapewear for the tummy

Seamfree High Waist Shorts, £18, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis stocks a variety of shapewear brands, including its own range, shoppers can find Spanx, Chantelle, Miraclesuit and many more.

While some may be looking for shapewear slip dresses, shapewear underwear, or shapewear leggings, others may be specifically on the hunt for seamfree sculpting designs, either way, John Lewis has all bases covered.

Calzedonia shapewear for the tummy

High-Waisted Shapewear Bikini Bottoms Indonesia Eco, £20, Calzedonia

Heading on holiday, but feel a little conscious of stripping down into a skimpy bikini?

Don’t fret, as Calzedonia has flattering sculpting swimwear to wear on your next vacation.

Spanx shapewear for the tummy

Suit Your Fancy high-rise stretch-jersey thong, £58, Selfridges

Spanx is the leading brand when it comes to shopping for shapewear items, and one we have all ventured to when in need of something to flatter our figures.

Spanx has a wide variety of shapes, cuts styles, as well as colours to suit everyone’s needs.

Boux Avenue shapewear for the tummy

Firm control high-waisted shorts, £14 (Was £30), Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue is another hugely popular lingerie brand, which also stocks shapewear, pyjamas, swimwear and more home and bedding accessories.

There’s a vast selection of shapewear items, and a huge sale on now.

Pour Moi shapewear for the tummy

Superfit Full Cup Bodyshaper, £40, Pour Moi

Pour Moi has an impressive array of shapewear items to target the stomach, as well as legs, push up your bust and much more.

From structuring bandeau bodysuits, to shorts, and low rise back designs to full bodysuit to sculpt your body and support your bust.

Chantelle shapewear for the tummy

Soft Stretch high-rise stretch-woven shorts, £29, Selfridges

Chantelle is one of the longest standing lingerie brands on the market, and it is not going anywhere either.

From the lace bras to the soft stretch designs, Chantelle caters for everyone’s needs.

Wolford shapewear for the tummy

Tummy Control Tights, £20, Wolford

Wolford has multiple shapewear items to shop online, from knickers, thongs and shorts, to bodysuits, control skirts and dresses.

But a pair of figure-hugging tights are always a must.

Rigby & Peller shapewear for the tummy

PrimaDonna Perle Shapewear High Briefs With Leg, £68, Rigby & Peller

Whether you are looking for individual shapewear garments, or one pieces to give you that desired support, Rigby & Peller have many options, which are flattering, supportive, comfortable and super chic too.

