Kate Middleton's favourite designer Alice Temperley's cut-price line revealed

Incorporating a whirl-wind of contrasting looks – think soft floaty chiffon frocks and vibrant intricate printed jumpsuits – Temperley has returned with the simply divine ALICE spring/summer 2013 collection.



Loved by hordes of stylish A-listers including Jennifer Lopez and Sienna Miller – not to mention Middleton sisters Kate and Pippa – Temperly’s feminine and elegant touch combines a quintessentially British feel with a fashionista flare.



The London sister line, ALICE, has drawn inspiration from the world of ballet for the new collection, exploring the different sides to the art form. The designs stretch from the traditional vision of a ballerina's attire fused with dramatic influences of bold patterns and prints of the Ballet Russe Bakst costumes which have been given an alternative modern twist.

Softer shades of petal pink, nude and grey go hand in hand with the floaty chiffon material used for the romantic ballerina inspired designs such as the Long Pirouette Dress (left), a lace mini dress with leather belt and a floor length detachable outer layer in soft, chiffon. The Balanchine story showcases romantic dresses embellished with embossed light gold sequins and faceted bronze and silver beads. (right)



By contrast, statement prints and bold block colours form the foundations to the edgier side of the exciting collection, bursting with jewel colours such as red, fuchsia, coral, yellow and jade. Vibrant patterns such as the Nijinsky print are all designed in-house, originally handdrawn and then digitally re-worked before being printed onto silk crepe-de-chin. Styles in the Sovereign story include the SovereignSilk dropped crotch tapered trousers and the peplum Sovereign Ponte Dress.

While Alice Temperley adheres to an altogether new design approach with the ballet themed range, the line retains the signature Temperley go-tos such as monochrome, lace, leather and colourful print and also features elegant shapes with waist-defining voluminous skirts.



Whether sipping tea at a garden party, strutting down the city streets or even gracing a red carpet event, the versatile designs of the diffusion line make the perfect girly and sophisticated look, suitable for almost any occasion possible.



Something the Duchess of Cambridge knows all too well – the raven-haired beauty recycled her custom-made lace floor-length Temperley creation, sporting the gown not only at the War Horse premiere in London, but also at a St Andrew’s university dinner. She was also spotted in a floating chiffon ALICE all-black ensemble adorned with delicate flower detail as well as the embroidered ALICE by Temperley shirt with bootcut jeans and a cowboy hat in Calgary, Canada.

Stylish sibling Pippa has also followed in her sister’s footsteps. An equally avid fan of designer Alice Temperley, Pippa Middleton has been seen in a jet black ALICE figure-hugging showstopper that wowed the crowds for the premiere of Shadow dancer in London. With ALICE’s highly wearable and more affordable collection, it's time to loosen your purse strings ever so slightly – whether Christmas dinner parties or casual summer cocktail dos, these are the perfect frocks and ensembles for any occasion.