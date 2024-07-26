Charlize Theron rocks Parisian chic in unforgettable white dress

Va-va-voom! Charlize Theron made an unforgettable appearance at the Prelude To The Olympics party in Paris, France, showing off exactly why she is a style icon.

The actress made a bold statement in a chic asymmetrical white mini dress by Dior, that featured a flowing waterfall cape down the left sleeve falling down into a small train.

The dress showed off her toned legs, and she further elongated them with strappy gold heels.

© Marc Piasecki Charlize Theron attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024

© Lyvans Boolaky Charlize looked gorgeous in Dior

Charlize was co-chair of the event alongside Serena Williams, Rosalía and Omar Sy, while celebrity guests included Zendaya, Elizabeth Banks, and Cindy Bruna.

Charlize has been a longtime Dior ambassador; she wore a striking silk white dress from the French fashion brand at the 2024 Oscars.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Charlize has been a long time ambassador

However, as well as being an actress and fashion icon, the 48-year-old is also a devoted mom to two daughters, Jackson, 12, and August, nine. But Charlize revealed that they are now hitting the awkward tween years, with both of her girls "so embarrassed by me constantly".

"They're kids, they're girls, you know? I have a preteen and a nine-year-old who thinks she's 13. It's a lot of girl in our house," she told E! News, at a party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) earlier in 2024.

Charlize and daughter August

"I'm just trying to keep my head above water," she admitted. "They are smart, witty, and firecrackers, but they do not go, 'Oh my God, Mom, you're so amazing.'"

"They're more like, 'Excuse me, I need. I want.' They're normal kids," she added with a laugh.

© Intagram Photo shared by Charlize from a spring break trip to Disney World with her daughters

Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015, and she has kept them out of the limelight for their younger years.

However, as they grow and can make their own decisions, they have made more appearances on her social media page and public appearances including attending Taylor Swift's Eras concert last August at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The girls were filmed dancing and enjoying the music from the VIP section, showcasing their close bond and shared love for memorable experiences.