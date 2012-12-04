Singing starlet Kate Bosworth is Topshop's mystery Christmas girl

Scroll down for video



Through the medium of social media, Topshop have been teasing us for days over the identity of their secret movie star for their debut Christmas video. But we can now reveal that Hollywood actress Kate Bosworth is the first ever face of the high street brand's festive campaign.



Directed by her fiancé Michael Polish, the short film shows the super-stylish starlet singing Christmas tune Winter Wonderland as she stands on a grand piano in a jazz club.

"Kate has the most amazing voice - that's the part that takes everyone by surprise," said Topshop creative director Kate Phelan.



Naturally, Kate is wearing Topshop in the video – a custom-made burgundy shimmering dress that she created alongside the retailer's designer team. The stunning creation will be available as a special made-to-order purchase on topshop.com from February 2013 to celebrate the high street chain's LA store opening.



"We were all working on an idea to celebrate Christmas in a fun way and we just loved Kate's attitude and energy," said Kate.

"She is always pictured wearing Topshop and we love how she makes it her own. I feel like she embodies so many of the qualities of our girl - she appeals to everyone because she loves fashion and that's something we can all relate to regardless of age. Topshop is built on being able to cater for everybody no matter who they are or where they come from."



For several days, Topshop have been releasing a series of clues to help people guess who the Hollywood star of their first ever Christmas campaign was. With a specially created hashtag – #whosthatgirl – a 17-second clip was recently revealed, showing a mysterious blonde woman in a sparkly dress, but the camera stops just shy of the actress' face.



Kate is known for her love of Topshop, regularly spotted wearing their designs to high-profile events. And hiring her fiancé Michael to direct the movie was a natural choice.

"I think that we loved that the two came hand in hand," Topshop's Kate said of the collaboration. "It was never really a question as we evolved the idea together and he had such a clear vision. I don't think anyone else could get that intimacy out of Kate - they have a special bond and I think that shines through in the film."



The mini-movie will be shown on the brand's website, billboards and in stores nationwide. The track is also available to buy now though iTunes. The brand are said to have high hopes for a Christmas number one this year.