Style diaries: Kate Middleton's top ten fashion moments from 2012

Since joining the royal ranks, Kate Middleton has been catapulted into the limelight. And she has become a fully-fledged style icon, regularly stunning fans and style critics alike with her spot-on outfit choices.



2012, in particular, has seen many a fashion highlight for Kate. With the Diamond Jubilee and the various events it entailed, her tour of South East Asia and the recent pregnancy news, she has had quite the year – and so has her wardrobe.



The raven-haired beauty celebrated her one-year anniversary with her husband in style, stepping out at the African Cats premiere in April sporting a gorgeous Matthew Williamson dress.

The royal was dazzling in the pretty, pale lilac frock that featured subtle peplum detailing and jade green beading trim. The creation was protected from the drizzly London rain by Prince William's chivalrous way with the umbrella.



And one of the year's stand out looks has to be the teal Jenny Packham dress that she wore to the Olympic Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in early May. Kate looked every inch a supermodel in the stunning number that boasted a lacy back and soft pleating.



A less dramatic look came in the form of an Emilia Wickstead pale pink, pleated knee-length dress, that ensured she looked demure and ladylike at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party.



But despite her formal attire, Kate proved she can also do laidback chic, working a casual look as she turned up to an Olympics equestrian event in July. The 30-year-old paired a royal blue Smythe blazer and matching trousers with a striped, nautical-inspired top and navy Stuart Weitzman cork wedges.



Her seven-day-long tour of the Pacific with William saw Kate show off a variety of gorgeous outfits. While visiting the Istana in Singapore, she gave a nod to the country by wearing a printed purple dress by Prabal Gurung, a Singapore-born fashion designer.

And, to the delight of the country's residents, she respectfully covered up to visit As Syakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur on day four of her trip, sporting a long-sleeved, full-length white Beulah dress that she paired with a head scarf.



After touching back down in her native Britain, Kate continued to wow with her sartorial choices. But a knock-out moment came when she stepped out for a fundraising event at her former university St. Andrews in early November.



She had already debuted the lacy black, floor-sweeping Alice Temperley at the premiere of War Horse back in January, but it didn't matter – onlookers gasped as the beautiful brunette, with her tumbling tresses falling over her shoulders, recycled the stunning gown.



And she rounded off a stunningly stylish year by wearing her favourite designer – Alexander McQueen. Since the fashion house designed her much-talked about wedding dress, Kate has worn many of the label's designs. So it was no surprise when she sported a green tartan skirt suit by the brand for a visit to St Andrew's school in Berkshire late November.

It was a stylish choice – but also a clever one. The suit featured subtle peplum detailing that carefully detracted attention from her middle area, for at this point the Duchess was yet to announce her pregnancy.



Check out our gallery to see our edit of Kate's 10 best looks from this year. With the royal almost three months into her pregnancy and her baby bump growing by the minute, we are already excited to see what sartorial surprises and maternity wear the expectant mum has up her sleeve for 2013.