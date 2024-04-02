This £59 Marks & Spencer Broderie Anglaise white dress seriously reminds me of Princess Kate's 'Roamer' sun dress

The start of spring means we're swapping out our chunky clothing for lighter options, and Broderie Anglaise dresses are always a hit around this time of year. The Princess of Wales has sported the feminine broderie look multiple times, and the stylish royal had fans swooning over her Zimmerman sun dress during her visit to Australia.

Browsing through shops on Oxford Street over the weekend, I noticed just how many Broderie Anglaise dresses there are on the high street right now. The timeless style always returns whenever we reach spring, and while there are several colour options around, white is often the most popular when it comes to the trend.

© Getty Kate first wore her Zimmermann broderie dress in 2014

Before its mass sell-outs, Princess Kate's designer 'Roamer' Broderie dress retailed at around £279, and it featured a knee-length fit with elbow-length sleeves, a fitted waistband, and a delicate cross trim. The royal loved her version so much that she wore it again the same year to Wimbledon, and M&S just dropped a similar Broderie Anglaise Midi Dress that screams spring.

Broderie anglaise pieces are defined by the open embroidery that often appears on white cotton with a floral pattern. The trend is known to have first taken off during the 19th century, and we've seen it become elevated with waist-defining belts and elegant collars.

© Getty Princess Kate toured Australia for three weeks with Prince William

M&S's Broderie shirt dress has a modest midi length that is suitable for work and everyday wear, with a collared neckline and feminine short puff sleeves. The broderie design gives a pretty finish, while the belt ties in at the waist to create a flattering silhouette. The £59 piece comes in regular, long, and petite options, and it's currently fully stocked in sizes 8-24.

I personally love a midi shirt dress as the weather gets warmer, as the button-up design gives a put-together appearance whether it's worn alone or layered with a denim jacket, while still being a stylish option for holidays and the hot summer weather. While Kate's version had a high neck rather than a collar, I find that the shirt style gives more of a versatile feel, as it can be dressed up with heels and down with trainers, while also complementing layered looks such as chunky knitwear on a cooler day.

Princess Kate styled her broderie dress with a pair of espadrille wedges, and a similar shoe with a rattan handbag would make the perfect holiday outfit. I'd also pair the M&S number with white trainers for an effortless daywear look, along with some delicate gold jewellery and a crossbody bag to bring the ensemble together.

H&M, M&S and New Look all have versions of the broderie anglaise trend

Plenty of high street retailers are stocking their own broderie dresses right now. H&M currently has an entire section dedicated to Broderie, and their versatile Broderie shirt dress is already a hit. New Look's £37.99 dress is also selling fast, and the flattering silhouette makes it a stylish option for any occasion. M&S also has another broderie anglaise dress that I love, the Autograph Midaxi Shirt Dress that I could totally see being worn at the beach or for spring picnics.

The M&S Broderie Anglaise dress is a great option if you're looking for a staple style to wear all season, and I'm expecting the new-in piece to sell fast, so I'll be adding it to my basket right away.