Princess Kate had a cowgirl moment way before Beyonce caught on

Beyonce is back, and she's a cowgirl. Her incredible new album, Cowboy Carter, dropped earlier this month and everyone has gone ranch crazy with her amazing new country inspired tunes.

However, you may have noticed that cowboycore fashion is big business lately due to Queen B's influence. Cowboy boots are making a comeback as well as fringed shirts, leather jackets, flared jeans and of course, the elusive cowboy hat.

© Getty Beyonce wears Cowboy hat during New York Fashion Week

It turns out the Princess of Wales actually rocked this very look years ago, way before the former Destiny's Child singer resurrected it. Cast your mind back to 2012. The then Duchess of Cambridge had not long been married to the future King, Prince William, and the pair embarked on a series of engagements overseas.

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince William rock cowboy hats in 2012

As she watched the Calgary Stampede Parade in Canada, the royal was the epitome of cowgirl chic, rocking a pretty white lace shirt and very apt, slim-fit bootcut jeans. We love the chunky buckle belt and of course, a crisp white cowboy hat, which she teamed with a pair of black cowboy boots for the win. How stunning did she look? We've never seen the royal step out in anything remotely similar since then, so it's wonderful to revisit these pictures. A total poster girl for the look of the moment.

© Getty Kate looked so chic as she donned a crisp white cowboy hat

If you want to know more about cowboycore, it's important to remember there's a fine line between rodeo chic and looking like you're off to a fancy dress party.

As a fashion editor, I would suggest tweaking existing outfits with subtle cowboy accessories. So if you're wearing a cute floral dress for spring, a pair of cowboy boots would be ideal to add for a modern touch. High street faves such ASOS, Zara and Russell & Bromley have some amazing offerings that won't break the bank.

© Getty Add a cowboy hat to your outfit for a modern look

Cowboy hats can be worked in too, keep them plain and fuss-free and shop around on Vinted if you want a more authentic one. I'm loving the offerings from Free People and Anthropologie right now; they are worked in natural shades that are easy to wear.

© Getty Teaming cowboy boots with flares is a great combo

Buckle belts and denim jackets will give you that Dallas diva look that is totally current and you may even have some variations of them roaming in your wardrobe already. Don't be shy, and if in doubt, add a necktie!