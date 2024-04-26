Princess Charlotte's epic bridesmaid dress made us want to buy this lookalike flower girl frock

Princess Charlotte has had so many cute fashion moments in her young life, but one of my personal favourites was when she was a bridesmaid at her auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding back in 2017.

Just shy of two years old, the royal stole the show and rocked the cutest dress by Pepa & Company. Her cream frock featured a Victorian twist - it had voluminous sleeves, a Peter Pan neckline and pretty ribbon detail. She even had a lovely flower crown made from gypsophila. Adorable.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wearing her bow flower girl dress at the wedding of her auntie Pippa Middleton

The weather is getting warmer, the summer months are coming and that can only mean one thing. Wedding season is upon us!

So if you are a bride-to-be, or know of one, you will be pleased to see these stunning flower girl dresses we've found from UK brand Smock London that look just like Charlotte's style.

© Smock London Smock London's flower girl dresses are simply gorgeous for weddings

The artisan fashion brand's dresses are all hand made and are designed in London using the finest threads and fabrics. We adore the 'Grace' dresses that have a similar neckline to Princess Charlotte's and come with the sash belts, in a variety of shades, very like the royal's. We're in love. So romantic and pretty.

We've also found a few other royal style flower girl dresses that may inspire you too. Happy Shopping!

I love this style from Next. It's great if you are on a budget.

This taffeta bridesmaid dress has volume sleeves, a swishy skirt and gathered waist and I can't get enough of the beautiful bow at the back.

John Lewis

Also reasonably priced, this lace number is traditional but not fussy and starts from age 2 right up to age 12.

It is a comfortable style and would really look divine in wedding snaps.

Needle & Thread

There's no bow here but the frills and frothy feel of this dress would make any little girl feel so special.

The Lisette Kids Dress comes in six pastel shades and the gathered soft tulle panels make for a major swishing moment.

Rachel Riley

We all know how much the royals love Rachel's designs and this Organza Pintuck dress is such a keepsake, classic style that could be handed down for more weddings to come.

I love the sweet peter pan collar elegantly finished with a matching trim.