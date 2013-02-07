Stunning in scarlet: Kendall and Kylie Jenner kick off Fashion Week

It was a family affair for Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner on Wednesday as the trio kicked off New York Fashion Week in style. Joined by the likes of Kelly Osbourne, Toni Braxton and Minka Kelly, the scarlet starlets donned a variety of red dresses for the week's traditional Red Dress Collection.



The Heart Truth show, which began in 2011, is designed to raise awareness of the risk of heart disease in women. The high profile show is modelled by celebrities rather than models to help it pack a greater punch and Kylie, Kendall and Kelly were the ladies for the job.

The sisters were joined by their mother Kris on runway and the three chose a selection of gorgeous gowns by Badgley Mischka. Kendall's floor-length dress with capped sleeves was adorned with jewels, while Kylie sported a backless dress with a high neckline.



There was no shortage of sisterly love at the Hammerstein Ballroom as Kylie and Kendall held hands as they strode the runway before joining the other A-list models for a sassy group photo.



Kelly wore a strapless Oscar de la Renta number, completing her look with towering peep-toe heels and her purple locks swept to one side. The 28-year-old revealed her pre-show nerves on Twitter, "Really nervous about walking in #TheRedDressShow tonight because... clearly I am not a model!!!"



Other famous faces at the week's first show were Jamie Chung, Desperate Housewives actress Brenda Strong and gymnast Gabrielle Douglass, star of the 2012 Olympic Games. Previous models have included Heidi Klum, Chaka Khan, Elisha Cuthbert and Liza Minnelli.

Despite their tender ages Kendall, 17 and 15-year-old Kylie are no strangers to the modelling world. The pair kick started their own careers on the catwalk in the Autumn and as part of their trip to New York and New Jersey for Fashion Week the girls are set to meet and greet fans and launch their new fashion line for Californian lifestyle brand PacSun.



The duo have been using their Twitter accounts to count down the days until their collection is released. With just days until their fashion line is launched Kendall and Kylie are following in the footsteps of their elder sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian who started the Kardashian Kollection in November 2012.



Their mother Kris has also been keeping fans in the loop tweeting photographs of the threesome's adventures in the Big Apple. On Wednesday Kris and her two youngest daughters ate dumplings at the world-famous Japanese restaurant before she posted a photo Kendall's Balenciaga boots with the comment "Some serious shoe."



Kris also revealed how she has been tackling the busy schedule when she tweeted a photo of a high protein bar with the caption, "Best lunch in the car ever I'm addicted Elisabeth! Great job on these bars #wasntpaidtosaythis."