Kendall Jenner looks like a film star in string bikini on sun-soaked getaway

Kendall Jenner is the highest-paid model in the fashion industry, reportedly earning a cool $40 million last year, and it's not hard to see why.

The Kardashians star's recent drop of holiday photos from her vacation to Mallorca with sister Kylie Jenner had us envious of her killer beachside wardrobe and amazing figure.

The statuesque beauty looked incredible in a tiny string bikini teamed with a stylish sarong as she posed by the water's edge.

Looking like an old Hollywood film star in the black and white shots, Kendall channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn in a headscarf and cat-eye shades.

The star slung a boho chic beach bag over one shoulder as she posed against the rocky shoreline of the popular Spanish hotspot.

Sister Kylie Jenner weighed in on the amazing bikini photos, commenting: "kendall jenner r u not going to give me photo credit," while close friend Gigi Hadid branded her "perfect".

Kendall Jenner's fashion empire

With a savvy business momager like Kris Jenner on speed dial, it's no surprise Kendall overtook Gisele Bundchen as the world's highest-paid model in 2017.

The brunette beauty has been bringing her A-game ever since, pounding the catwalks during every global Fashion Week and securing three-figure deals with major brands including Calvin Klein and Estée Lauder.

Social media endorsements also make up a hefty chunk of her income, thanks to her 293 million Instagram followers and association with famous older siblings Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, not to mention little sister Kylie Jenner.

Following in her entrepreneurial family's footsteps, Kendall also co-founded alcohol company 818 Tequila.

The Kardashians star's fitness regime

While Kendall works hard to maintain her killer figure, we suspect it's mostly down to genetics.

The star prioritises eating organic, leafy greens and plenty of protein with every meal in order to stay in tip-top shape.

We all know the Kardashians love a salad – and a typical lunch for Kendall would be green leaves with plenty of fresh veggies topped with grilled chicken.

As for her fitness regime, the model works out at 7am most days, focusing on strength training and bodyweight exercises that aim to tone and build muscle.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Kendall prefers ab workouts but does occasionally dabble in cardio, hot yoga and kickboxing.