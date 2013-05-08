Kim Kardashian 'loved' her floral Met Gala gown

Kim Kardashian might have divided fashion critics with her flower print Givenchy gown at the 2013 Met Gala, but the reality star is standing by her dress.



Pregnant Kim showcased her baby bump in a long jersey gown with silver grommet detailing that attached to long sleeves and a turtleneck. It was designed for her by Givenchy's creative director Riccardo Tisci, who accessorised her edgy look with matching gloves and shoes — and Kim was delighted with the result.



"She loved the dress just the way Riccardo designed it for her," a friend told US magazine. "His vision for her was a romantic Spanish theme with touches of boldness and punk."

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY





When designing the gown in keeping with the evening's theme of Punk: Chaos and Couture, Riccardo "worked with Kim, no stylist", another source added. "Just him styling and creating."



The Italian couturier also created a complimentary look for Kim's boyfriend, his friend Kanye West. The father-to-be, who performed at the star-studded fashion event, stepped out in a smart black tuxedo with satin detailing and a black satin bow tie.



Speaking on the red carpet at the Met Gala, Kim, 32, told Vogue, "I love fashion and I'm really excited to see everyone's take on punk.



"I know it's different for everybody… everyone has their own take on it, so it will be really interesting to me to see what the designers and everyone else thinks about punk."

VIEW GALLERY





Rumour has it that in previous years Kim has been unable to secure an invite to exclusive Met Gala, and as one of the world's most photographed women, the pressure was really on when she finally made her debut.



Since announcing her pregnancy, Kim's critics have become noticeably more vocal — particularly when it comes to her maternity wardrobe. So her boyfriend Kanye took the opportunity to stick up for the expectant star, telling her to ignore the haters during his performance at the event.



In a video posted by model Coco Rocha from inside the gala, Kanye is seen singing to the mother of his unborn child, "Let nobody bring you down, you're awesome".