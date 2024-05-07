Eva Mendes shows off her best Met Gala looks and makes bold statement about star-studded event

Eva Mendes may not have attended the Met Gala this year, but like everyone else, she was tuned in for the biggest date in Fashion's calendar.

The star, 50, took a moment to reflect on her own moments on that famous red carpet up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps over the years, as she shared her favorite looks on Instagram. "Mami at the Met", she wrote.

"Although I don’t look forward to another Met Gala - it’s fun to look back at them", she added. "These are some of my favorite looks."

She shared a carousel of five of her stunning looks from the noughties up into the 2010s, as the last time she attended the prestigious event was in 2012.

© WWD Eva Mendes attended the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum

Eva first attended the Met Gala in 2004 where the theme was Dangerous Liaisons. With her then-brunette hair piled on her head for an impressive updo, Eva wore a dress that contrasted a bright blue silk panel along the front of nude pink dress. She draped a fur stole around herself and matched the striking blue dress with her eyeshadow.

As she attended in 2006's Anglomania theme, Eva wore a stunning nude chiffon dress with an empire waistline and lush halter neck. With a strong blush look along her cheeks, the actress put a sultry spin on an 18th century classic look.

© Evan Agostini Eva opts for 18th century elegance in the 2006 Anglomania Met Gala

In 2007 the actress would again attend the event for the Poiret: King Of Fashion exhibition, opting for a simple, strapless Michael Kors look.

© Peter Kramer Eva stunned in understated Michael Kors

The year after, during the Gala's Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme, Eva turned heads in a bright blue gown, strapless and billowing with multiple layers. The dress had an iridescence to it that was particularly eye catching.

© Andrew H. Walker Eva looked every bit a fantasy at the Gala's Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy event in 2008

But for Eva's last Met Gala, in the 2012 theme Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations, the actress opted for a standout strapless red gown with a peplum bodice embellished with black squares and red flowers with white centers. The look was a perfect tribute to the two designers, with Schiaparelli priding itself in surrealism, while Prada opts for the avant garde.

© WWD The last time Eva attended the Met Gala - 2012

Since 2012, Eva hasn't attended the prestigious event. Linked with partner Ryan Gosling since 2011, the actress gave birth to first daughter Esmeralda in 2014, and their second daughter, Amada Lee, in 2016. The star hasn't returned to acting since the birth of her children.