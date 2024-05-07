Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eva Mendes shows off her best Met Gala looks and makes bold statement about star-studded event
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover fashion

Eva Mendes shows off her best Met Gala looks and makes bold statement about star-studded event

The Hitch actress, in a relationship with Ryan Gosling, was formerly a regular fixture at the Met Gala

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Eva Mendes may not have attended the Met Gala this year, but like everyone else, she was tuned in for the biggest date in Fashion's calendar. 

The star, 50, took a moment to reflect on her own moments on that famous red carpet up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps over the years, as she shared her favorite looks on Instagram. "Mami at the Met", she wrote.

View post on Instagram
 

"Although I don’t look forward to another Met Gala - it’s fun to look back at them", she added. "These are some of my favorite looks."

She shared a carousel of five of her stunning looks from the noughties up into the 2010s, as the last time she attended the prestigious event was in 2012.

Actress Eva Mendes attends the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)© WWD
Eva Mendes attended the 'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum

Eva first attended the Met Gala in 2004 where the theme was Dangerous Liaisons. With her then-brunette hair piled on her head for an impressive updo, Eva wore a dress that contrasted a bright blue silk panel along the front of nude pink dress. She draped a fur stole around herself and matched the striking blue dress with her eyeshadow.

As she attended in 2006's Anglomania theme, Eva wore a stunning nude chiffon dress with an empire waistline and lush halter neck. With a strong blush look along her cheeks, the actress put a sultry spin on an 18th century classic look.

NEW YORK - MAY 01: Actress Eva Mendes attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Anglomania at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)© Evan Agostini
Eva opts for 18th century elegance in the 2006 Anglomania Met Gala

In 2007 the actress would again attend the event for the Poiret: King Of Fashion exhibition, opting for a simple, strapless Michael Kors look.

NEW YORK - MAY 07: Actress Eva Mendes attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)© Peter Kramer
Eva stunned in understated Michael Kors

The year after, during the Gala's Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme, Eva turned heads in a bright blue gown, strapless and billowing with multiple layers. The dress had an iridescence to it that was particularly eye catching.

NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress Eva Mendes arrives to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)© Andrew H. Walker
Eva looked every bit a fantasy at the Gala's Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy event in 2008

But for Eva's last Met Gala, in the 2012 theme Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations, the actress opted for a standout strapless red gown with a peplum bodice embellished with black squares and red flowers with white centers. The look was a perfect tribute to the two designers, with Schiaparelli priding itself in surrealism, while Prada opts for the avant garde.

Eva Mendes attends the Metropolitan Museum of Artâs 2012 Costume Institute Gala featuring the debut of âSchiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations.â Mendes wears Prada. (Photo by Kristen Somody Whalen/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)© WWD
The last time Eva attended the Met Gala - 2012

Since 2012, Eva hasn't attended the prestigious event. Linked with partner Ryan Gosling since 2011, the actress gave birth to first daughter Esmeralda in 2014, and their second daughter, Amada Lee, in 2016. The star hasn't returned to acting since the birth of her children.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more