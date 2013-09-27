Jennifer Lopez displays washboard abs in Instagram pic

Mother-of-two Jennifer Lopez wowed fans as she flashed her washboard abs in new pictures she posted on Instagram.



Posing in a double denim ensemble consisting of a crop top and boyfriend jeans that showed off her perfectly flat stomach, Jennifer captioned the sexy snap, "#idolfashion", referencing her job as a judge on hit talent show contest American Idol.







Jenifer's stylist Rob Zangardi posted a picture of her outfit beforehand, captioning a picture of her toned tummy with, "GUESS WHO?!! #denim and #diamonds #randm". JLo reposted to her personal account.



The Instagram pic comes after the confirmation that she has resigned a deal with Fox to return to American Idol.



The singer told show host and Los Angeles area radio show host Ryan Seacrest that she's got a lot going on right now and it's not the best time for her to add to her workload, but she's thrilled about it.







"To be honest, right now is the worst time for me to stop and do Idol," she said. "I'm doing two movies and I have my album coming out... but I'm doing it because I want to. I love it and I've had such a good time with it.



"When things are meant to be, they kind of just find a way back into your life... I know that people like to make a big deal about money... but I do it because I love it... I'm really excited about this year," she adds. "I'm glad that they wanted me back even though I said no last year."



It's a welcome home-coming for the singer, who first joined the show back in 2010. She served on the judging panel in seasons 10 and 11 before taking a break to concentrate on her world tour.



"Now that tour is over, she has more time to raise her family, do movies and pursue television projects," the insider added.



Jennifer's return comes after the departure of three of last season's judges. Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Randy Jackson all confirmed they were leaving the talent show to concentrate on other projects.