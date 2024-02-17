Jennifer Lopez has been serving up one head-turning look after another while she promotes her new film and album, This Is Me… Now.

The 54-year-old looked phenomenal on Friday during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing a hot pink dress that left little to the imagination.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez stars in new movie This Is Me... Now: A Love Story

JLo displayed her never-ending, toned legs in the silky frock, which boasted a racy center split and a plunging neckline that exposed her chest.

She looked typically glam with her honey-hued hair styled straight and cascading down almost to her waist.

Adding some bling, she rocked a silver, diamond-encrusted necklace that fell between her cleavage, chunky rings on her fingers, and a pair of towering silver stilettos that accentuated her long limbs.

© Getty Images Her dress left her very exposed

Jennifer recently revealed that her new album, This Is Me… Now and her "surrealistic, fantastical" musical film, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is one of three projects about her search for love.

Alongside her record and film, which were released on Friday, she also has a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, about the making of them, out on February 27.

© Getty Images Jennifer added towering heels to elongate her legs

Explaining the film, Jennifer said: "At the heart of it, [the film] is about a person trying to figure out what love is and how to get there. It is a love story, but not in the conventional sense. It's about learning to love yourself."

Jennifer's ambitious triple project was inspired by her reunion with her now-husband, Ben Affleck.

The couple first got engaged in 2002 before splitting. They reunited 20 years later and finally married in Las Vegas before throwing a big wedding at Ben's Georgia home on August 20, 2022.

© Getty Images JLo was promoting her new film and movie, This Is Me...Now

"What came first, very plainly, was that Ben and I got back together," Jennifer said.

"We were so happy and in love and couldn't believe that we were getting this second chance that neither one of us thought we would ever get. As an artist, it inspired me to make music again," she added.

Earlier this week, the If You Had My Love singer explained why she decided to share private details about her past and current relationships.

© Getty Images Jennifer added a long necklace that fell between her cleavage

Looking back on her 2003 split from Ben, three days before their wedding, she told Variety: "Our relationship crumbled under the weight of the pressure.

"We lost a sense of ourselves, and we needed to separate because we didn't know how to survive it. I had to figure myself out, and he had to figure himself out."

She continued: "I've been on this journey, and I've been trying to figure it out… Now I feel like because Ben and I have rediscovered each other – and now that we're married – I have something to offer.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben finally married in 2022

"This is the defining piece of work that's going to close that chapter so I can move on to the next part of my life."

Ben – who has directed several films – was also a huge help when it came to making the movie as he explained the filmmaking process to his wife. "Ben told me, 'You're gonna write it, and then you're going to film it,"' Jennifer recalled.

© MICHAEL TRAN The couple were first engaged in 2002

"When you're done, you're going to do a rough cut, and you're gonna see what it needs, and you're gonna do three days of reshoots.' That's when I said, 'I can't do that — I don't have any more money!'"

She added: "But he was like, 'You're going to do a few days of reshoots, and then you're going to go back in and edit it. And you're going to tell your story.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.