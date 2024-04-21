Jennifer Lopez, 54, showcases gym-honed curves in stunning bodycon dress

Jennifer Lopez struck sartorial gold on Saturday as she enjoyed a night out with friends. Tagging vocal coach Stevie Mackey and rapper Young Miko, the 54-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her latest look on Instagram.

Showing off her gym-honed curves in a cream midi dress complete with a split at the back, Jennifer teamed her timeless bodycon with hoop earrings, a croc-print purse, chocolate stilettos and a tailored coat.

Twirling for the camera, Jennifer's caramel tresses were blow-dried to perfection. As for her makeup, the mom-of-two rocked a brown smokey eye, pale pink blush and nude lipstick. She captioned the video: "Mom's Night Out."

Among the comments, fans couldn't help but admire Jennifer's gorgeous ensemble, not to mention her sculpted physique, which she maintains with a strict regimen. "Very rarely will I skip my workout," Lopez previously told Us Weekly. "Sometimes, I work too late the night before and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.

"I don't like doing it later; it's harder to get there when I have my day going already," she continued. "I work out three or four times a week."

© Getty Jennifer works out three or four times a week

The A-lister – who trains with Tracy Anderson in Los Angeles and David Kirsch in New York – is known to mix up her workouts, oscillating between dance classes and weight training. As for her diet, JLo's trainer, Tracy Anderson, told People: "I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing.

© Getty The mom-of-two avoids processed foods

"Everything is fresh. There's nothing processed – just [protein powder] in a shake if we do a protein shake one day. She is a very balanced person, so she's not going to miss out on Thanksgiving or a holiday with her children," added Tracy. "That's one of the reasons why the workout is important, and it's so consistent – so we don't do any kind of extreme dieting."

© Instagram Jennifer attended the 2024 Hispanic Federation gala in New York on Thursday night

It's been a busy week for music mogul Jennifer, who recently took home the Premio Orgullo award at the 2024 Hispanic Federation gala held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Pictured on Thursday night, the singer transformed into a golden goddess, donning a caped creation by Filipino fashion designer Monique Lhuillier. Adding a hint of sparkle, the award winner chose a selection of decadent diamond jewels from Messika and Boucheron.

© Instagram The singer accessorized her Monique Lhuillier gown with diamond jewels from Messika and Boucheron

Sporting luscious locks the This Is Me...Now actress was clearly inspired by her Paris Haute Couture Week glam, mimicking the voluminous side part and loose curl style which turned heads earlier this year. We can't to wait to see what she wears next!