Jennifer Lopez, 54, turns heads in daring sheer two-piece

Leading lady Jennifer Lopez is kicking off the Atlas press tour. Pictured at the Four Seasons Downtown on Saturday, the mom-of-two struck sartorial gold as she attended a photocall with her co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez walked the burgundy carpet in a see-through blouse and matching pants

Turning heads as she walked the burgundy carpet, Jennifer, 54, stepped out in a sheer mint blouse and matching high-waisted pants. Completing her ensemble with a tailored coat, gold hoop earrings and heels, the famed chanteuse opted for natural and dewy makeup.

© Getty The singer posed with her Atlas co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu

With her caramel tresses framing her face, Jennifer combined a brown smokey eyeshadow with honey-hued blush and nude lipstick, exuding radiance as she posed for photos.

Set to premiere on Netflix, the A-lister's new film, Atlas, will arrive on the streaming platform on May 24, with Jennifer taking on the titular role.

"Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past," explains the synopsis. "But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

In a new interview ahead of the film's debut, Jennifer revealed what drew her to Atlas. "The first time I read the script I sobbed," she recalled.

"I loved that this is a big sci-fi action movie, but at its core, it's a story of friendship — and a love story, in a way. I always see everything as a love story, but this is a different kind of love between two beings who connect in disastrous circumstances and teach each other how to be more human. It's a really touching and moving piece."

While she's typically based in Beverly Hills with her husband, Ben Affleck, Jennifer has spent the past three months in New York, where she's been pictured heading to business meetings, high-profile events and dinners.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck on Today

Showcasing her incredible wardrobe in the process, the actress recently wowed in Naked Wardrobe's Vegan Leather Midi Dress as she enjoyed a night out in the city. Posting a video of her ensemble, Jennifer captioned it: "Mom's Night Out."

Just days before, the singer had been photographed at the 2024 Hispanic Federation gala at the American Museum of Natural History, where she took home the Premio Orgullo PRIDE award.

© Instagram Jennifer wowed in a Monique Lhuillier gown as she attended the 2024 Hispanic Federation gala in April

Pictured in April, the 54-year-old transformed into a golden goddess, donning a caped creation by Filipino fashion designer Monique Lhuillier. Accessorizing with decadent diamond jewels from Messika and Boucheron, Jennifer chanelled Old Hollywood glamour with her voluminous curls styled in a side parting.

With the Met Gala coming up, we're expecting big things from the fashionista!