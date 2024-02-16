Jennifer Lopez exudes fierce energy in plunging jumpsuit and mega fur coat

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in NYC for an appearance on ABC's The View and she was giving classic A-list energy in a dramatic look that said, 'Don't look me in the eye'.

The 'Can't Get Enough' singer, 54, was seen on the streets of the Upper East Side taking a look at a billboard advertising her new Amazon Prime movie This Is Me…Now: A Love Story in a jaw-dropping cream and brown fur coat which had her looking like an ice queen.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez left The View in the fiercest of looks

Beneath the coat peeked an incredible jumpsuit that would easily fit in on the set of a noughties hip-hop dance movie. The stone-hued garment featured a plunging neckline that came down to her navel and also had cut-outs at the waist. The piece ruched from the waist down where it was adorned with bejeweled silver chainmail tassels.

The wide-legged garment had tie-up detailing at the ankle where it met her incredible nude satin skyscraper peep-toes with a platform. JLo added the ultimate mob wife glam accessories in the form of a snakeskin beige mini Birkin bag and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The 'On The Floor' singer wore chunky silver jewellery including a necklace with a silver key hanging from it and wore her iconic brunette locks in a bun on the crown of her head with strands pulled out around her face for framing.

The Mother star has been pulling the best pieces from her wardrobe of late. Jennifer channeled Carrie Bradshaw when she made an appearance on the Today show to announce her 30-city strong tour for her new Amazon Prime project.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez was seen arriving to NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in a fabulous purple coat

The star looked sensational in a blackberry-hued fur cropped jacket which she paired with an all-black wide-leg pant ensemble and an unexpected accessory – a blue checked beret. She upped the ante with her enormous sunglasses, leather gloves, and a black croc print Hermes bag.

JLo slipped into her third outfit of the day when she arrived at The View wearing a cinched leather skirt to die for. She paired the showstopping piece with a cropped sky blue shirt which she wore done up to the collar with a floor-grazing black textured coat, oversized sunnies, and a surprising pair of black heeled biker boots.

Later that night JLo wowed in another jumpsuit moment with another unexpected accessory. The Marry Me actress was seen in NYC wearing a midnight blue slinky number with a plunging neckline, matching floor-length jacket, and layered medallion necklaces. She brought back some serious noughties energy with her black leather baseball cap.

© Getty Images Jennifer's gown featured all of the zodiac signs

It's fair to say the star proved her sartorial prowess when it came to nailing a daytime glam look. But we can't forget her ability to pull off a breathtaking ballgown. Jennifer was spotted with her husband Batman star Ben Affleck on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in an unusual astrology-inspired gown.

© Getty Ben supported Jennifer at the Los Angeles premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

The piece featured a black velvet strapless bodice with matching fingerless gloves with a dramatic sheer skirt with zodiac signs embellished onto the skirt in silver jewels. Her caramel-highlighted hair was worn in a voluminous blowdry whilst her black and silver graphic eye makeup was a bold touch.