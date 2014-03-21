Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Vogue wedding cover

Kim Kardashian's dream has come true – the reality star has bagged her first cover of Vogue magazine, with the publication hailing her and her partner as the world's most talked about couple.



Shot by renowned fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz, 33-year-old Kim stars alongside fiancé Kanye West on the prestigious magazine's April issue.



Scroll down to view photoshoot video...





Vogue/Annie Leibovitz



In a nod to their upcoming wedding, the glamorous star wears a bridal-esque, off-white strapless gown. Kanye, 36, is seen standing behind her with his arms around her waist, nuzzling into her neck.



Rumours that Kim was to grace American Vogue have been swirling for months. Kanye is said to have courted Anna Wintour to bag his fiancée the highly-coveted cover.









Kim changes wedding dresses



After Vogue posted the news, Kim was quick to take to her Twitter to share her excitement. "This is such a dream come true!! Thank you @VogueMagazine for this cover! O M GGGGG!!! I can't even breath!" she wrote.



Kanye, meanwhile, wrote, "#TRILL Thank you @voguemagazine," seemingly showing how grateful he is to the 'fashion bible' for "staying true" according to the Urban Dictionary.



The couple’s daughter North West even features in the video which accompanies the high-profile fashion shoot, prompting speculation that the toddler will be a part of their full inside spread.



The clip plays Kanye’s song Bound 2 as viewers watch the couple cavort in front of the camera, scenic colourful shots of the sky resembling the rapper’s recent music video which got fans chatting.



Like in the visuals that came with his track, Kim and Kanye are very affectionate, as she leans over a car, relaxes on a private jet, all while showing how in love with her husband-to-be and baby she is.



