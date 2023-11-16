North West is not holding back! Kim Kardashian's oldest child is becoming a style icon in her own right, and at 10 years old, she already has some strong opinions.

The daughter of Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, is particularly vocal in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians when she slams her mom's Met Gala dress.

In a clip from the reality show, Kim showed off her Schiaparelli dress which she wore as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

It was dripping in 50,000 real pearls and the ensemble turned heads when Kim hit the red carpet for the star-studded event in May.

During a fitting, Kim called her daughter for a video chat and North confessed "I love it," when she saw the edgy gown. But in real life... not so much.

© Getty Kim wore a custom look by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli

When she saw the dress in the flesh, North didn't mince her words and said: "It looks beachy and the pearls look fake," as the designer confessed: "This is my worst nightmare."

Kim recently opened up about North and her confidence personality traits. Most recently, she branded North a "scammer" during an interview with GQ as she opened up about North's entrepreneurial spirit.

© Getty Images North was not impressed with her mom's Met Gala look

Speaking about the 10 year old's savvy business strategy while hosting a lemonade stand, she told the outlet: "She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours.

Her friends help, so she splits the money with them," Kim explained as she detailed how North brings along a pitcher, a wagon, table and chairs and even a fan.

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Kim with her and Kanye's four children

However, she switches up the prices depending on who her customers are. While she charges $2 for a glass of lemonade to passersby, she ups the price significantly for those she's familiar with.

"If she knows you, she will fully scam you," Kim said, recounting how friends have called her to say North charged them $20 for a glass. North's clever tactic? "She'll grab their $20 and say, 'I don't have any change.'"

© Getty Images North performing at the Yeezy Season 8 show

Kim also opened up about providing a normal upbringing for her children — sons Saint, seven, and Psalm, four, and daughters Chicago, five, and North.

"We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can," she stated.

© Getty Images North is a very confident 10 year old

Kim shares all of her children with Kanye, who she started dating in 2012 and married in 2014.

Their relationship ended in 2021, with Kim filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. They initially agreed to joint custody, but the former couple has since experienced conflicts over their children's custody arrangements.

Kanye has since married Bianca Censori.

