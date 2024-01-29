This viral 'Skims lookalike' bodysuit has 22k 5-star reviews on Amazon so I had to buy it

Okay, I admit it - I got influenced. After seeing an SKIMS bodysuit lookalike on TikTok and noting that it had over 22,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, I had to check it out.

Bodysuits continue to be a fashion hot trend for 2024 and I love the way that they're so easy to style. Just throw on jeans or a skirt and you have the perfect base for an outfit. Since I’ve been known to shop SKIMS, especially when the hottest pieces are discounted in the SKIMS sale, I can understand why the brand's looks are so popular. But not everyone is a fan - or has a bodysuit budget to splash out on the more expensive SKIMS bodysuits.

That could be why this versatile Amazon bodysuit by Reoria (£19.99 / $19.99) with clever built-in support has gone viral: it's so similar to the Kim Kardashian brand's top selling Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit ($60 / £60) but with a much lower price tag.

I've teamed the form flattering Amazon bodysuit with everything from skirts to jeans, and layering with chunky sweaters or blazers

Plus, the Reoria suit comes in more colours than the Skims' 14 colourways – and it’s earning solid ratings. So I bought one to find out what all the fuss is about.

REORIA Women's Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit, 20+ colours, Sizes XS - XXL

£19.99 on Amazon UK

So since I was looking for an alternative to try, the Amazon bodysuit on paper was the perfect choice. And of course, if you're not convinced, you can always shop the SKIMS Fits Everybody, which also gets top reviews: a 4.7 overall score from verified shoppers.

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit, 14 colours, XXS-4XL

£60 at Skims UK

Amazon's SKIMS lookalike: First impressions

The Reoria bodysuit arrived in an envelope inside a zippered plastic bag - but so did my SKIMS purchases, so no points gained or lost there. The bodysuit felt weightier than I expected, with soft, double layered fabric, and, although my expectations were low, I thought it was surprisingly well made, with no loose stitches, or uneven seams.

Putting the bodysuit on for the first time, my biggest curiosity was whether, as someone with a bigger bust, I could wear this affordable bodysuit without a bra, as Amazon reviewers had claimed. Short answer: shockingly, yes. The longer answer is: yes, but on a cold day I’d probably look like I was rocking one of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS nipple bras.

The bodysuit is now one of my most-worn basics - I'm disappointed it doesn't come in wider range of sizes, though

Amazon's trending bodysuit vs SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit

But how do the two bodysuits compare? Well, here's a list of Reoria bodysuit pros and cons that I put together from experience to help guide you.

Pros:

If you are looking for a SKIMS lookalike, this one is so similar. I compared it to the description of the SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit ($60) and found it literally shares many of the same details...

High neck (front and back), YES

Fabric double layered, YES

Sporty neckline, YES

High cut leg opening, YES

Thong back remains invisible under clothing YES

Snap closure YES (The Reoria bodysuit has three silver metal snaps)

It feels like a light compression garment, giving a shapewear effect

Can be worn without a bra - as well as a strapless bra, racerback bra, boob tape or covers.

I also wondered if the Amazon bodysuit would hold up wash after wash (both the Reoria and SKIMS bodysuits are Hand Wash Only) but after a few months of washing, it still looks great, and has kept its shape.

Cons:

The Reoria bodysuit does go up to XXL, but isn't as size inclusive as SKIMS, which runs up to a size 4X.

Unlike the SKIMS bodysuit, the Amazon bodysuit doesn’t feature a cotton gusset.

The Reoria bodysuit has a bothersome tag, which I ended up cutting out.

SKIMS’ Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit is 76% polyamide / 24% elastane; the Reoria bodysuit is 84% polyester / 16% spandex, which means it’s soft, but not quite as soft as a SKIMS look.

It’s long in the crotch area, as Amazon reviewers had pointed out. I’m on the taller side (nearly 5`9”) so it actually worked out for me but could see that it might be more of an issue for someone who is petite.

Overall: Was the SKIMS bodysuit lookalike worth the money?

Short answer: Yes, it was. I bought it in black but am seriously considering buying more colours. The cut of the top is so flattering, and the fabric having a bit less stretch means it is very form fitting, holding you in almost like shapewear.

Will it stop me from buying SKIMS? Absolutely not! My SKIMS loungewear dress (£78 / $78) is hands down the most comfortable piece of clothing I own. So I’m making room in my closet for both.

What Amazon shoppers are saying

I'm not the only one who noticed the quality of this affordable wardrobe staple. One verified reviewer who compared the look to SKIMS wrote: "Wow wow wow!!! BUY THIS NOW! Where do I even start... This is absolutely stunning. It's true to size. The material is buttery soft.. the color is beautiful. And my 38 DDD chest is surprisingly supported by the stretchy material."

They continued: "There is a panel underneath the chest area but it does not have any type of support so it's hard to explain how exactly it supports.. but.. it just does! It's beautiful and smoothing. The thong is perfectly comfortable.... straps with the buttons are well made. I am literally ordering all the colors! So so worth it!!!!!"

Only about 18% of shoppers who rated the Amazon bodysuit gave it less than four stars. Those that didn't like it cited it being "too long" or too revealing from the side and a few reviewers complained that bodysuit's lining is only in the bust area.

Meanwhile, fans who might not have the fashion budget for SKIMS are saying the Reoria bodysuit is the next best thing.

“Amazing,” said another. “Look, I want Skims but I can’t afford that just yet. This is PERFECTION! It fits like a glove and makes me feel amazing.”

“LOVEEEEEEEEE THIS BODYSUIT,” raved one shopper. “I love the way this body suit fits! It’s sooo flattering and the material is really nice spandex feeling. It’s buttons on the bottom of the suit thankfully. I want to buy every color now! The look of Skims but way cheaper.”