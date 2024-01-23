Kim Kardashian reveals daring Valentine's Day look - but what will daughter North say?

Kim Kardashian is used to feedback from her fashion forward 10-year-old and we wonder what she'll think of her mom's latest look.

On Tuesday, Kim took to her Instagram stories to flash some skin in some sexy sleepwear from SKIMS. In the first video, Kim modeled a tiny bralet and long pants, which were adorned with hearts.

She proudly showed off her gym-toned physique as she twirled for the camera in the Valentine's Day drop attire.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shows off her Valentine's Day SKIMS looks

She then slipped into a silky, pink two piece with lace trim, which she confessed she was "obsessed with". "@skims vday drops tomorrow," she reminded her followers.

While fans will likely adore the latest love-inspired collection, we never know what North will have to say.

© Getty Images Kim's daughter is a harsh critic

She's one of her mom's harshest critics and she's slammed Kim's fashion choices in the past. Take for example, Kim's Met Gala Schiaparelli dress which she wore as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

It was dripping in 50,000 real pearls and the ensemble turned heads when Kim hit the red carpet for the star-studded event in May.

However, North didn't like it one bit and said: "It looks beachy and the pearls look fake," leaving the designer to confess: "This is my worst nightmare."

© Getty North critiqued Kim's Met Gala outfit

Most recently, she also shared make-up free photos of Kim on TikTok and cheekily quipped: "Such a good picture," accompanied by several crying-laughing emojis.

North's confidence leads to some comical moments, and Kim has even branded North a "scammer" during an interview with GQ as she opened up about her firstborn's entrepreneurial spirit.

© Kim Kardashian North has got some sass

Speaking about North's savvy business strategy while hosting a lemonade stand, she told the outlet: "She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. "Her friends help, so she splits the money with them," Kim explained as she detailed how North brings along a pitcher, a wagon, table and chairs and even a fan.

However, she switches up the prices depending on who her customers are. While she charges $2 for a glass of lemonade to passersby, she ups the price significantly for those she's familiar with.

"If she knows you, she will fully scam you," Kim said, recounting how friends have called her to say North charged them $20 for a glass. North's clever tactic? "She'll grab their $20 and say, 'I don't have any change.'"

© Getty Images Kim embraces her daughter's confidence

Kim has expressed to her daughter the importance of giving honest opinions while being considerate of others' feelings on The Kardashians.

"There’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings, and I want you to learn that because there’s a way to say, 'No, I might not love that.'"

© Getty Images Kim shares her children with ex-husband Kanye West

Reflecting on North's honesty, Kim expressed in a confessional, "Sometimes I just want people to lie to me and be nice."

Kim later acknowledged in a confessional, "North won’t lie, and that’s amazing. I’m trying to teach her you don’t need to jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up and not hurt people’s feelings."

