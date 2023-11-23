You've been served! Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, is proving to be quite the vocalist when it comes to her views on fashion.

The ten-year-old has been branded "the new Joan Rivers" by her own mom after her level of criticism reached new heights recently.

The young fashionista stole the show on the latest episode of The Kardashians when her views on the outfits at the 2023 Met Gala were brought to light.

With footage of North behind the scenes and watching the red carpet, Kim confessed her daughter thrives on voicing her opinions - whether people like them or not.

"All North wants to do is rate people's outfits, and she loves to critique," Kim said. "North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a ten-year-old, so I never do, but it stings a little."

© Instagram North is proving to be quite the fashionista

North and her cousin, Penelope Disick - Kourtney Kardashian's daughter - live-streamed the fashion-forward event and did not hold back.

Not only did they brand Jared Leto's life-size cat costume "cringe", but they laid into Kim's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. The pre-teens said they hated his ensemble and North went as far as to offer him some advice too. "You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station," she quipped.

© Getty Images Jared Leto dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for the 2023 Met Gala

During the episode, Kim defended her daughter, calling her: "The most thoughtful girl ever," but admitted she's been giving North a lesson in been tactile.

"I'm trying to teach her you don’t need to jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There's a way to soften it up and not hurt people's feelings."

© Sean Zanni Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala

Not that she held her tongue when it came to Kim's Met Gala look either. In a previous episode of the reality show, Kim showed off her Schiaparelli dress which she wore as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

North initially said she "loved it" when she saw it virtually, but when she viewed it in person, there wasn't much she approved of.

© MEGA North didn't like Kim's Met Gala dress either

"It looks beachy and the pearls look fake," she said as the designer confessed: "This is my worst nightmare."

Kim shares all of her children - North, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four - with ex-husband Kanye West, who she started dating in 2012 and married in 2014.

© Photo: Getty Images Kim compared North to the late Joan Rivers

Their relationship ended in 2021, with Kim filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. They initially agreed to joint custody, but the former couple has since experienced conflicts over their children's custody arrangements.

