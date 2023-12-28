North West pays touching tribute to dad Kanye West alongside mom Kim Kardashian

North West has been attending her family's Christmas Eve party since she was born and every year, her famous family enjoys dressing up to celebrate the holidays.

This year, the ten-year-old made sure that her dad, Kanye West, was honored in the sweetest way, as she paid tribute to him during the night. North - who has a close bond with her famous father - wore a metallic jacket that Kanye had first wore to the Met Gala in 2016.

Proud mom Kim told fans about the sweet gesture on social media on the night, writing: "You know North went through the archives to pick her dads Balmain Met jacket," and added: "Ifykyk."

WATCH: The Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas video

Kim shares North, along with eight-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband.

North recently performed on stage with her dad while in Miami at Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' listening party, where the little girl made her rapping debut.

North West wore her dad's 2016 Met Gala Balmain jacket to the Kardashian's Christmas Eve party

She told the crowd: "I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year/ It's your bestie, Miss Miss Westie/ Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy/ It’s gonna get messy, just-just bless me."

In photos published by TMZ, North's younger siblings were also there to support her during her big stage moment.

Kim Kardashian with daughters North and Chicago on Christmas Eve

Kayne's wife Bianca Censori was seen carrying Chicago, while Saint walked ahead. In footage from the Kardashian's Christmas Eve party, meanwhile, North was seen dancing along to her song, as was her proud aunt, Khloe Kardashian.

North is known for her one-liners and is not afraid to make her voice heard. The little girl previously joined Kanye on stage during 2020, as she performed a solo rap at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West are incredibly close

This year, the ten-year-old even graced the front cover of I.D. magazine, and gave an incredible insight into her life with her famous parents.

She revealed to the publication that she's inherited her dad's love for performing, telling them: "I like singing. Performing is my favourite," she was then asked who she inherited this from, to which she praised: "Mostly from me. And then a little bit of my dad."

© Arnold Jerocki North West is following in her dad Kanye West's footsteps

While Kim and Kanye's divorce made headlines, the protective mom has been careful to ensure that their children are protected from it all.

She recently told GQ: "Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."

The Skims founder continued: "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

"Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn't mean that I don't feel the emotions," she said. "If I'm sad, of course I will cry and feel it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.