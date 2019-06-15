Victoria Beckham skips protocol at Sergio Ramos' wedding – in white Meghan Markle dress Sometimes you've just got to wear white!

Victoria Beckham stunned in a white midi dress from her own collection as she celebrated the wedding of footballer Sergio Ramos and his fiancée Pilar Rubio. But while it’s always a little risky to wear white to a wedding, Victoria’s look was even bolder than it at first appeared, as the wedding had a very strict dress code.

The designer opted to wear both white and pink

As our sister publication HOLA reports, guests at the high profile Spanish wedding were advised against wearing red, orange, green, white or pink, in order to keep a strict colour scheme. And not only did Victoria opt for a white dress – she also wore hot pink shoes!

If you think you've seen that chain pattern before you'd be right – Meghan Markle wore Victoria Beckham dress in the same print to the Commonwealth Service in March. The pregnant royal rocked a chain-print skirt dress by the brand, which was part of the label's spring collection. Priced at £1,668, the busy-style print was bang on trend and suited her olive skin tone perfectly.

Meghan in her own Victoria Beckham creation

While all eyes were on Victoria as she and David arrived at the wedding, her sporty husband also looked pretty dapper in blue tails.

And although fans were excited to see the couple’s arrival at the the cathedral in Seville, their presence at the chic wedding dashed hopes of a full Spice Girls reunion at the girl bands’ finale concert at Wembley tonight.

Bride Pilar Rubio looked beautiful in white, wearing braids in her hair

Other big names to attend the wedding included Croatian midfielder Luka Modric and a host of other sporting heroes and their stunning wives, including Real Madrid’s former Sports Director Pedja Mijatovic and Aneta Milicevic.