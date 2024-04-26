Harper Beckham and Victoria look like twin sisters in unseen secret picture

Harper Beckham was the belle of the ball at her mother Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party last week. Everyone was totally obsessed with her white look - she donned a gorgeous design from the former Spice Girl's coveted fashion label.

WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest moments

The white silk number was very grown up and featured a lovely gentle fishtail and delicate straps. She added simple white heels and a pretty box clutch with gold detail.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper Beckham wowed in white for her mum Victoria Beckham's birthday party

During our daily scroll on social media, we've just noticed an unseen Instagram snap on movie star Salma Hayek's feed from the bash and we think you will agree, Harper and her fashion icon mum look so similar.

© Salma Hayek Instgram Harper Beckham and her mum look so alike in this snap

They have the same slight smile (no teeth showing!) the same flawless skin, perfect brows and would you look at Harper's majorly long straight hair? It's giving total Posh Spice vibes and we love it.

Harper has always had an interest in fashion from a very early age. From sitting front row at the Burberry show when she was just a toddler to cosying up to Vogue legend Anna Wintour when she was just a baby, the girl has it going on!

We also remember back in 2019 when VB and little Harper took a stylish trip to the Victoria & Albert museum, where they headed to the then sellout Dior Exhibition and we LOVED the snap VB shared.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper and VB at the Dior exhibit in 2019

Victoria posed with her daughter in front of the exhibit's sign and little Harper looked delighted - wearing a printed dress and super-cute headband, with one leg popped to the side, just like her mum. SO cute. Victoria dressed head-to-toe in black, and rocked a pair of simple black skinny jeans and a black t-shirt, with super high heels. Looking as proud as punch, the fashion designer captioned the shot: "Special time with mummy tonight at the @vamuseum #DiorDesignerOfDreams Exhibition. x Kisses"

There's nothing like a bit of mother and daughter bonding is there?