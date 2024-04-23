Victoria Beckham's white suit of dreams in her Mango collection is giving me major Meghan Markle vibes

Victoria Beckham turned 50 last week, celebrating with a suitably glamorous, star-studded party - and she's never been more of a style icon. The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer looked incredible in a custom-made sheer mint green dress from her own label, featuring floral hip accents and worn over visible black high-waisted underwear.

In perfect timing, VB has also just collaborated with one of my favourite high street labels Mango to mark their own milestone - the brand's 40th anniversary. A beautiful 46-piece collection, with prices starting at £50, it's an opportunity to shop the signature Victoria Beckham tailored suiting and sleek dresses at a much more affordable price point.

The Victoria Beckham X Mango collection was inspired by Jane Birkin in La Piscine

Inspired by Jane Birkin’s character in the 1969 film La Piscine (which would explain those shimmering swimming pool backdrops), the edit is summer-ready with a chic, neutral colour palette and references to 70s style.

"It’s a very edited collection of great tailoring and beautiful dresses that’s true to my brand DNA," Victoria told Vogue. And it includes all of her must-have pieces for her summer 2024 wardrobe: "White tailoring, slick dresses, and the perfect clutch bag."

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham wears a white wide-leg trouser suit from her own collection in 2023

White trouser suits for women have been big news for several seasons, not just thanks to the runway but also the royal ladies who have stepped out wearing them: from Meghan Markle wearing Valentino at the 2022 Invictus Games to Princess Kate in Alexander McQueen on multiple occasions. Queen Letizia of Spain has also been spotted in white suiting over the years, like a Hugo Boss number as far back as 2018.

© Karwai Tang This white Valentino trouser suit is one of my favourite royal looks from Meghan Markle

If you want to emulate the look loved by both VB and the royals, the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection includes several options, and the suit jacket with an adjustable back strap and matching flared trousers are at the top of my wish list.

Like Meghan's coveted trouser suit, it has a cool oversized cut and wide-leg silhouette. Made from a linen blend, the blazer has a lapel V-neck collar, subtle shoulder pads and an adjustable back ribbon, so you can choose how fitted you want it to look. The trousers have cuffed hems and pleating detail to give it that expensive, tailored feel.

I'd complete the look with matching white heels and gold jewellery like Meghan, and wear it with a waistcoat or shirt for the daytime and just a bralet underneath for a night out.

If you're looking for a white, wide-leg trouser suit with a slightly more classic feel, I also love the Sienna suit by royal-favourite Reiss. The beautiful two-piece is made from a luxe crepe fabric with a double breasted blazer fastening with four buttons, and trousers with pinch front seams and a mid-rise waist. There is a matching waistcoat and matching shorts available to shop, too.

Or for a much more affordable style, New Look has a trending white linen blazer and matching wide-leg trousers in a breezy relaxed cut that's perfect to wear with leather slides for those more casual occasions this summer.