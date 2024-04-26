Nicola Peltz wore Victoria Beckham's viral birthday dress first and no-one realised

We can't believe it's been almost an entire week since the wonderful Victoria Beckham turned 50 and hosted the most fabulous birthday party London has ever seen.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's birthday surprise

The venue, the guest list and more importantly, the fashion, was such a vibe. It will go down in history as party goals.

Victoria wore a sheer dress for her 50th birthday last week

We have to say, the fashion designer's birthday dress was totally incredible, but we would expect nothing less from the stylish singer. She opted to wear an item from her own collection (obviously) in a beautiful mint pastel green, a shade she doesn't typically wear.

But this dress has actually been worn before. Yes, really.

It was first debut by her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, back in February for Paris fashion week! VB shared an image backstage with her son Brooklyn's wife on Instagram with the caption: "Pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!! [French flag emoij] Kisses @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham xx."

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Nicola Peltz Beckham wearing her mother-in-law Victoria's birthday dress in February

Nicole is wearing the sheer dress, which of course features a sleeveless, high-neck silhouette, and an applique lace design at the torso. The actress added some seriously chunky stilettos into the mix. Wow! Mother-of-four Victoria styled the frock in her own way too; she rocked a pair of black high-waisted underwear, a stack of diamond bangles on her wrist and of course, her black crutches which have become pretty famous of late.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have a great bond

But, you can't pick up the wife of David Beckham's frock just yet - it's coming soon. Her exclusive 'Spring Summer 2024 Tulle Gown' is hot off the catwalk from her runway collection, and her website describes it as a 'semi-transparent dress which comes in a soft, pale green, paired with matching burgundy lace undergarments, and beautifully finished with floral ruche detailing.'

The dress is majorly exclusive as only 15 units will be available in June when it drops in store at her Dover Street store and of course, online. Act fast...