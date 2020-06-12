Loved Christine Lampard's Loose Women dress? We've found the PERFECT dupes

Christine Lampard looked radiant in blue when she appeared on Friday's edition of Loose Women. The presenter, 41, wowed in a gorgeous wrap dress – and we were immediately determined to get our hands on one. Sadly, Christine's stunning & Other Stories frock is completely sold out, but we've found some amazing copycat versions.

The mother-of-one – who raises one-year-old daughter Patricia with husband Frank Lampard – snapped a cheeky selfie backstage at the ITV studios as she celebrated post-filming. She wrote: "Thanks for your company this Friday @loosewomen Dress from @andotherstories ".

We want a blue wrap dress after Christine's Loose Women appearance

The stunning star teamed her look with a simple necklace and a slick of flattering pink lipstick, styling her brunette hair in loose waves. Christine's followers lavished her with praise, enthusing how amazing the bold colour choice looked on her. One wrote, "So gorgeous. Lovely colour dress as well xx", while another commented, "You look great super colour".

If like us, you're disappointed you can't snap up Christine's dress straight away, we've found some lovely alternatives. & Other Stories do a similar version of the wrap dress with a pretty ruffled neckline – but you'll have to be quick as it's selling fast!

Ruffled Jacquard Midi Wrap Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Oliver Bonas has a cracking version of the dress – and even better, it's half price in the sale! With on-trend puff sleeves and the same flattering, cobalt blue shade, you can't go wrong.

Textured Cobalt Blue Midi Wrap Dress, £40, Oliver Bonas

Finally, French Connection has a beautiful blue number, perfectly suited for date night the second we come out of lockdown. It's also total bargain buy in the sale at £48.00.



Parul Slinky Jersey Mini Dress, £80, French Connection

Meanwhile, Christine and husband Frank have been giving fans a rare insight into their family life by sharing photos of their incredible London home during lockdown. The couple lives in London with their daughter Patricia, one, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

