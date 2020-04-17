Christine Lampard twins with Holly Willoughby in cashmere charity jumper

Abigail Malbon
Christine Lampard shared an Instagram picture of herself in a gorgeous blue jumper supporting the NHS - see the picture and shop her look here...
Christine Lampard is supporting NHS workers by clapping like the rest of us - but she also showed her love for the incredible service with a gorgeous blue jumper gifted to her by Chinti and Parker. The Loose Women host shared a picture of herself wearing the knit on Instagram, writing: “Heading out to #clapforourcarers tonight wearing my @chintiandparker jumper with 100% of profits going to @mealsforthenhs #fashionforgood #nhs #frontlineworkers #gifted”.
The jumper is the same one worn by Holly Willoughby earlier this month. She also shared a picture of herself in the style, writing: "Thank you @chintiandparker for my beautiful jumper... so nice to have something gorgeous and also know 100% of the profits go to @mealsforthenhs who are making it their mission to get delicious and nourishing food to our front line hero’s... #helpourheroes.”
Fans loved the style on Christine, commenting on her picture: “Love your jumper & you really suit that colour” and: “That’s very kind to appreciate the NHS ! Thank you”.
Made out of a cosy cashmere-wool blend, the bold blue jumper features a cream heart with black embroidery. While the £295 price tag may be pricier than some of her other high-street styles, it is for a very important cause, which would explain why it’s sold out in blue. Not to worry if you want to get your hands on one, though - it’s available in red.
Berry Anni Heart Cashmere-Wool Sweater x Meals for the NHS, £295, Chinti and Parker
There’s also a gorgeous, and more affordable, t-shirt in both blue and red.
Sky-Blue Anni Heart Cotton T-Shirt x Meals for the NHS, £95, Chinti and Parker
Berry Anni Heart Cotton T-Shirt x Meals for the NHS, £95, Chinti and Parker
