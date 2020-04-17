Christine Lampard twins with Holly Willoughby in cashmere charity jumper The gorgeous style has been designed to support the NHS

Christine Lampard is supporting NHS workers by clapping like the rest of us - but she also showed her love for the incredible service with a gorgeous blue jumper gifted to her by Chinti and Parker. The Loose Women host shared a picture of herself wearing the knit on Instagram, writing: “Heading out to #clapforourcarers tonight wearing my @chintiandparker jumper with 100% of profits going to @mealsforthenhs #fashionforgood #nhs #frontlineworkers #gifted”.

The jumper is the same one worn by Holly Willoughby earlier this month. She also shared a picture of herself in the style, writing: "Thank you @chintiandparker for my beautiful jumper... so nice to have something gorgeous and also know 100% of the profits go to @mealsforthenhs who are making it their mission to get delicious and nourishing food to our front line hero’s... #helpourheroes.”

Fans loved the style on Christine, commenting on her picture: “Love your jumper & you really suit that colour” and: “That’s very kind to appreciate the NHS ! Thank you”.

Made out of a cosy cashmere-wool blend, the bold blue jumper features a cream heart with black embroidery. While the £295 price tag may be pricier than some of her other high-street styles, it is for a very important cause, which would explain why it’s sold out in blue. Not to worry if you want to get your hands on one, though - it’s available in red.

Berry Anni Heart Cashmere-Wool Sweater x Meals for the NHS, £295, Chinti and Parker

There’s also a gorgeous, and more affordable, t-shirt in both blue and red.

Sky-Blue Anni Heart Cotton T-Shirt x Meals for the NHS, £95, Chinti and Parker

Berry Anni Heart Cotton T-Shirt x Meals for the NHS, £95, Chinti and Parker

Lovely!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.