Now, when you think 'horse-print dress' you may automatically think 'no, way' but Lorraine Kelly proved all our instincts wrong on Wednesday morning when she stepped out in a maroon coloured horse-print dress and now we need one! The TV star, who just turned 60, showcased a gorgeous maroon maxi dress from Monsoon with silhouettes of a horse printed on it in contrasting dark maroon and cream hues. The chic shirt-dress did not stop there with its unique patterning as the cream horse print also faded out into a rainbow coloured houndstooth - who would have thought it but it works!

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's 60th birthday cake was the ultimate showstopper

Lorraine's buttoned-down maxi-dress came with full-length sleeves - perfect for this time of year - and a tie belt at the waist to accentuate the Scottish presenter's incredible figure. The best part? This monsoon number is in stock and comes with the affordable price tag of £70, so no need to wait to see if Santa will leave it under the tree. However, Lorraine took her stylish outfit to the next level by paring the berry-toned dress with a pair of epic burgundy knee-high leather boots to match the tones of her dress and we are OBSESSED with this look!

Holly Horse Print Shirt Dress, £70, Monsoon

BUY NOW

Lorraine's knee-high leather boots are from Mango but they are currently sold out in her burgundy colour. However, they do have the exact same pair in dark brown that are in stock. These Mango boots have a tall leg with a wide and wooden heel for £139.99.

Leather boots with tall leg, £139.99. Mango

BUY NOW

If you are looking for a burgundy pair of leather boots, there are a few on the market at the moment. V by Very sell an almost identical pair to Lorraine's for the great price of £45. These straight-leg knee boots come with a rounded toe and thick block heel perfect to tackle the frost that is fast approaching. Knee-high boots are also the ultimate hack to keep your legs warm whilst still nailing dresses in these colder months - trust Lorraine to teach us yet another fashion lesson.

BUY NOW

Taylor Straight Leg Knee Boot, £45, V by Very

The brunette beauty wore her hair blow-dried straight with light waves bouncing through it and with plenty of added volume. For her beauty look, she went for a deep berry-toned shadow to complement her burgundy ensemble but kept the rest of makeup light and natural with a sweep of pink blush and a nude-pink lip - all together, this look just screamed autumnal and we predict we will see many recreations of it on our Instagram feeds in the weeks to come.

OTHER: Lorraine Kelly's black sequin dress is the answer to your party dress woes

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.