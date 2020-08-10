Gogglebox's Ellie Warner unveils date night makeover - and you won't believe how cheap her dress is The Channel 4 star shared a rare picture with boyfriend Nat

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner just wore the dress of the summer – and it's in the Topshop sale! The Channel 4 star surprised her Instagram followers by unveiling her glamorous date night makeover as she shared a rare picture with boyfriend Nat.

Ellie ditched her casual loungewear and cosy jumpers in favour of the prettiest floral midi dress in a vibrant shade of pink. The plunging, bat-wing number was incredibly flattering and suited her fair complexion to perfection.

The 30-year-old TV star – who is joined by sister Izzi on Gogglebox – gave the feminine frock a stylish twist by dressing it down with a pair of chunky dad sandals. Perfectly on-trend for the summer, Ellie revealed her studded flats were from Dr. Martens. We need a pair!

But it was her dress that really captured her fans' attention in the comments, with everyone asking where her "gorgeous" garment was from. "I Loveeeeeeeee your sandals and dress where are they from??? So cute and summery", one fan asked. Another shared: "I’ve got that dress in the pale colour! It’s beautiful on you".

Ellie's pink floral Topshop floral dress is an absolute steal

Ellie revealed the dress is a high street bargain from Topshop – and good news, it's just £20.00 in the sale! Originally priced at £45.99, it's unsurprisingly flying off the shelves at the speed of light so you'll have to act quickly to secure one.

The pretty 'Willow Pink Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress' also comes in white with a ditsy blue and yellow floral print. We can't decide which colourway we like best!

Willow Pink Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress, £20, Topshop

Ellie isn't the only member of her family who has been wowing fans with her style choices during lockdown. Sister Izzi also turned up the heat in a satin shirt and ripped jeans as she ventured out and about last month.

The mother-of-two – who raises children Bobby, five, and Bessie, five months with her boyfriend – completed her look with a pair of strappy heels. Ellie was certainly a fan of her look, commenting "Skinny Minnie" in the comments section. We love the girls' supportive relationship!

