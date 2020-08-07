Christine Lampard stuns in her best dress yet for final Lorraine appearance The TV star has been filling in for Lorraine Kelly

It was an emotional Friday for Christine Lampard as she bid a fond farewell to ITV's Lorraine – but at least she looked incredible doing so.

The TV star is making way for Andi Peters, who will take over while Lorraine Kelly continues to enjoy her summer break, and we think Christine saved her best look for her final day.

Looking like a beach vacation, the 41-year-old stunned viewers in her vibrant and playful midi dress by Oliver Bonas. The frock features floaty short sleeves and a palm leaf print in chocolate brown and bright blue. With a V-neckline and a tie at the waist to add definition, this dress is a total knockout!

Currently, in the sale for £50, this dress is flying off the virtual shelves with only a few sizes left. So if you want it, you'd better *add to basket* fast!

Shadow Palm Print Midi Dress, £50, Oliver Bonas

Sharing a snap of her ensemble, which she teamed with some gorgeous statement ear candy from CM Jewellery Designs, Christine wrote: "It’s Friday and my last day on @lorraine for a bit. My favourite @andipeters is taking over from Monday! Thank you for your company the past few weeks."

Needless to say, Christine's fans were sad to see her – and her daily outfit inspo – go. "Awh it's been great and your fashion always kind to everyone." Another added: "Lovely dress, enjoy your holiday."

Christine Lampard stuns in her final appearance on ITV's Lorraine

Christine, who raises daughter Patricia with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, has been wowing Lorraine viewers since last month with a little help from stylist Sophie Kirkwood.

She recently made waves by copying Amanda Holden in a stunning French Connection dress that had fans enthusing how "gorgeous" she looked.

Amanda, meanwhile, had worn the brand's printed 'Islanna dress' just two weeks ago for her Heart Breakfast radio show, turning heads as she strutted down the street. We think both ladies looked equally lovely!

