Pregnant Kate Ferdinand pays tribute to husband Rio - but we can't take our eyes off her dress We're loving the ex-TOWIE star's Very collection

Kate Ferdinand made hearts melt with an adorable Father's Day tribute to husband Rio Ferdinand on Sunday. The pregnant star – who revealed she is expecting her first child with the football legend in the sweetest way last week – shared a cute picture of the pair cuddling up together as she looked forward to the "next chapter" in their lives.

But it was the former TOWIE star's beautiful dress that really caught our attention – and it's still available to buy online! Kate, 29, was her own best advert in an elegant white polka dot number from her Very range.

The Tiered Pleated Midi Dress – Spot is still available and costs just £45, but looks a whole lot more expensive! Complete with a plunging neckline, flattering long sleeves and striking tired skirt, the floaty little number is perfect for summer nights.

Tiered Pleated Midi Dress – Spot, £45, Very

Plus it's maternity friendly thanks to the lightweight material. We're adding it to our basket immediately!

In her tribute picture, Kate was seen cradling her baby bump as she posed in the glamorous dress alongside former England ace Rio in their lavish kitchen. Referencing her three beloved stepchildren and pet dog Ronnie, the fitness fan captioned the image: "Happy Father’s Day to you @rioferdy5 you are the best daddy to Lorenz, Tate & Tia ....(& Ronnie ). Can’t wait for our next chapter. Let’s celebrate you today".

The blonde's style has evolved and matured since her TOWIE days, and it certainly shows in the clean lines and flattering silhouettes of her second collection for Very. What's her ultimate fashion tip? "Dress for you and your shape, nobody else. If you don't feel comfortable and good about yourself then you won't be confident," she tells us.

