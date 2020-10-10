Victoria Beckham divides opinion with controversial new accessory Posh Spice's fans weren't sure about her quirky look

Victoria Beckham's Autumn/Winter 2020 collection is on every fashionista's wish list. The flowing midi dresses, bright boots and work-appropriate blouses are the height of sophistication – yet the former Spice Girls star's fans have been left divided by her latest look.

The designer, 46, took to social media to share a snap of her outfit on Saturday. Rocking a chic checked shirt with quirky collar detailing and a smart beige skirt, Victoria snapped a mirror selfie of herself showing off her ensemble from within her spacious walk-in wardrobe.

The mother-of-four, who raises children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with husband David Beckham, completed her outfit with a pair of red suede boots and a very quirky belt, which was likened to "chicken feet" by one fan.

Victoria Beckham's new belt was met with a mixed reaction

The brown leather accessory boasted the most unusual clasp – two silver hands fastening together at the front.

Victoria posted: "So ready to be wearing my winter wardrobe! This look is one of my favourites from the #VBAW20 collection. See Stories for more x vb".

WATCH: Victoria shows off her go-to autumn look

The verdict was mixed, however. One fan posted, "Love that belt", while another enthused, "That collar with the cuffs and that belt!! Plus that skirt .. omg everything about this screams PERFECTION."

Others weren't quite as keen. One of VB's followers wrote: "Ily, but that belt buckle looks like chicken feet were cut off and painted". Another commented: "The belt I’d wear for halloween season but for the rest I think each is good with something else. the whole thing together dont look so great. (sic)"

The star revealed her belt was inspired by a vintage find

To each their own – we love Victoria's ability to pull a killer look together from the most unexpected items.

Discussing the belt in more detail, she revealed: "This is the 'Hand Belt' from my new collection, it works with so many different looks. It was inspired by a vintage piece I found in Paris."

Hand Belt in Brown, £450.00, Victoria Beckham

Victoria has been delighting her followers with a number of chic looks in recent weeks. The star took to Instagram on Monday to share her swishy silky new dress, which features adorable woodland animals on it.

The £1,590 frock is a new-in piece on the designer's website, and has already sold out in a couple of sizes. No doubt those dramatic balloon sleeves and sweet animal motifs had shoppers swooning just like us.

Victoria recently showed off a cute animal print look

Her latest big announcement was the launch of her own range of lipsticks for Victoria Beckham Beauty, which she has named after her Spice Girls alter ego, Posh.

