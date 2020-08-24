Tess Daly wows in polka dots for rare date night with husband Vernon Kay The Strictly star just wore the most gorgeous dress

Tess Daly made jaws drop when she stepped out with husband Vernon Kay on Saturday. The couple, who tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight, enjoyed a low-key date night at the Chiltern Firehouse in London – but we couldn't take our eyes off the Strictly star's stunning dress!

The presenter sported a gorgeous, polka dot number from Topshop, which ticked all our style boxes for the summer.

Tess looked lovely in her polka dot dress from Topshop

In pictures published on MailOnline, Tess flashed a big grin as she went arm-in-arm with former All Star Family Fortunes host Vernon. She added a touch of glamour to her look thanks to a stylish Gucci tote and wedge sandals.

Boasting a flattering bardot neckline, on-trend puff sleeves and a floaty, asymmetric hem, Tess's tie-waist garment is the perfect summer staple. Sadly, her Topshop dress is an old one, but we've found a similar style we think works just as well.

Woven Polka Dot Print Bardot Maxi Dress, £20, Boohoo

Boohoo has a lovely – and super affordable – polka dot number for just £20. The pretty navy dress would be the perfect day-to-night frock for the Bank Holiday weekend! We're adding it to our basket immediately…

Since lockdown has eased, Tess has been making some seriously stylish choices as she returns to her daily life and Strictly Come Dancing duties.

Tess recently reunited with Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman

Last month, the blonde reunited with co-star Claudia Winkleman to film a 'best of Strictly' special, wearing a stunning sparkly silver top.

Tess teamed the pretty top with a pair of crisp white flared trousers and simple strappy heels. Her hair was styled in her usual bouncy waves and she added a classic smoky eye and nude lip. Gorgeous!

