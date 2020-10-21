Duchess Camilla looks chic in blue for Clarence House tea party The Duchess of Cornwall marked World Osteoporosis Day

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant in blue as she hosted a tea party for a cause close to her heart, at Clarence House on Tuesday.

Camilla, 73, donned a cornflower blue midi dress with black suede knee high boots for tea with representatives from the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS), to mark World Osteoporosis Day.

The Duchess accessorised with a silver knotted brooch, which appeared to be a sweet tribute to the charity's logo.

WATCH: Camilla opens up about losing her mum to osteoporosis

Her daytime ensemble drew compliments from royal fans on social media, with one commenting: "The Duchess looks very pretty."

Another said: "This work by the Duchess of Cornwall is a wonderful tribute to her late mother, Mrs. Rosalind Shand."

Camilla has been President of the ROS since 2001 and became involved with the ROS following the deaths of her mother, Rosalind Shand, and grandmother, Sonia Keppel, as a result of the condition.

In a moving video message on Monday to mark the charity's awareness day, the Duchess said: "Today gives us the opportunity to unite, to put the spotlight on the immense global burden caused by osteoporosis. I became involved with osteoporosis 26 years ago, after my mother died as a result of this devastating disease."

The Duchess hosted a tea party at Clarence House for the ROS

"In those darker days, it was seldom discussed, rarely diagnosed and usually attributed to older women, with so-called 'dowager's humps'," she added.

"My family and I knew nothing about it, and were at a loss to know how to alleviate the terrible pain she suffered. But how times have changed. Today huge strides have been made in the treatment and research into osteoporosis, and we now know how it can be prevented and how we can support those who are living with it."

Camilla also congratulated Christine Sharp, the new winner of the Duchess of Cornwall Award, during a phone call. The award exists to recognise an individual for their outstanding contribution to the field of osteoporosis.

