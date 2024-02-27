Queen Camilla looks refined in fit and flare pinstripes for Windsor family outing

All eyes were on Queen Camilla as she celebrated King Constantine of Greece's life at his Thanksgiving Service in Windsor on Tuesday.

Although she was joined by both British and European royals, including Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Queen Letizia, one person who could not make it was her husband and Constantine's second cousin King Charles due to his ongoing treatment for cancer.

© Getty Queen Camilla looked refined in a recycled pinstripe skirt suit at a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine

Leaving behind her trademark coat dresses, Camilla looked like she meant business in her chic midnight blue skirt suit broken up with a pale pinstripe pattern. Made up of a collared coat with oversized buttons and a fit and flare skirt, the co-ord had previously been seen on Her Majesty in January 2024 during a visit to survivors of domestic abuse.

At the time, she accessorised with a diamond-encrusted brooch featuring a Britannia figurine alongside a ruby and sapphire Union Jack flag which was thought to be a replica of the cap badge worn by the Royal Norfolk Regiment, of which she’s Colonel in Chief.

© Getty Camilla had previously worn the same outfit to a refuge centre in January 2024

Fine jewellery expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone stated it symbolised "British strength" and "unity" making it a "sentimental choice" amid King Charles and Princess Kate's recent health news.

For her latest outing, she swapped it for two matching diamond leaf brooches pinned to her collar, a royal blue box clutch and black leather gloves. A feathered blue hat was perched atop her platinum curls, and it appeared to be very similar to the striking headpieces she wore for the Commonwealth Day service in 2020 and the Remembrance Day Service in 2021.

© Getty Her Majesty was joined by royals such as Princess Anne

Queen Camilla was pictured sitting next to Princess Anne in the nave of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle for the service, which was led by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth. Anne looked equally demure in a tailored black dress, an oversized black shawl and knee-high boots.

The late King Constantine died at the age of 82 in January 2023 after suffering from ill health for a number of years.

His funeral took place at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens, with Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence representing King Charles and Queen Camilla at the event. Constantine was later buried at Tatoi Palace cemetery, close to Athens.

Constantine's godson William had a "private" engagement on the day of the funeral, while Charles and Camilla had a scheduled meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Neither William nor Charles were able to attend his Remembrance Service either. While the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment after announcing his diagnosis in February 2024, the Prince of Wales had planned to give a reading, before pulling out at the last minute due to a "personal matter". Constantine's son Crown Prince Pavlos performed the duties instead.

