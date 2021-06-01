Stuck for Father’s Day? This gadget subscription box will send dad a mystery box EVERY month

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dads can be notoriously hard to buy for, especially when you’re shopping for the father who has everything! This Father’s Day, why not give him something that he’ll never forget – his very own monthly subscription box packed full of unique gadget goodies he’ll love.

With the clever Gadget Discovery Club subscription box, your dad will receive one epic gadget every month that will upgrade their entertainment and lifestyle home experience. Think state-of-the-art gadgets from innovative brands like smart home devices, the latest music tech, wearables and more! Every gadget box is worth more than you pay and has a 30-day return policy, too.

How does Gadget Discovery Club work?

It’s super simple. First, choose from a three, six or 12 month experience that your dad can enjoy receiving each month. Next, you’ll get your digital gift certificate, while dad’s first box is getting ready to be shipped. Then, simply wait for the delivery.

How much does Gadget Discovery Club cost?

Depending on which subscription plan you choose, you can treat dad for three months for under £100.

Three Month Experience, £98.97, Gadget Discovery Club

Six Month Experience, £179.94, Gadget Discovery Club

12 Month Experience, £335.88, Gadget Discovery Club

The subscription service has been raved about online, with users praising the quality of tech items provided. One fan wrote: “Every month I get a new package with the coolest items. Very happy and surprised every month!”

Another one wrote “Just love receiving parcels in the post, particularly when I don't know what they are!!!!! Great gadget received and am enjoying using this on a daily basis - cannot wait for my next one to arrive!”

