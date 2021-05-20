6 best comfortable trainers that will make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You’d think all trainers are comfortable but hands up who has suffered at the hands (or feet) of their trendy sneakers? Blisters, sore arches, rubbing on the toes – if they’re hurting, they’re not working.

And since trainers have become a constant companion in our wardrobe with lockdown walks and park dates, rather than just left for a couch to 5k run or HIIT workout, you need a pair that are comfy but stylish.

We’re big fans of FitFlop, who use clever shoe technology to cushion and comfort your feet and their stylish designs pair well with pretty dresses, loungewear and even tailoring. From classic white tennis shoes to sports-luxe pairs, we’ve handpicked the comfiest women’s trainers that deserve a place in your wardrobe.

Rally jungle-print leather trainers, £85, FitFlop

The classic tennis shoe gets an update with this totally tropical print. Lightweight and with flexible all-day cushioning midsoles, chuck them on for school runs, dog walks and pub dates.

Freya suede trainers, £100, FitFlop

Highly recommended by customers, the Freya style gets almost five-star reviews across the board for comfort, with reviewers calling out the Microwobbleboard midsoles for offering unrivalled support to their feet. Also available in black and blue, we love the glitter accents for a little glamour.

Rally airyknit trainers, £80, FitFlop

The Rally airyknit is spot on for a cool, laidback aesthetic made for summer – the outer material is breathable while the inner lining is antibacterial to help protect your feet from nasties.

Rally leather trainers, £80, FitFlop

These Rally trainers also come in gold, and are made from soft leather for those days when comfort is non-negotiable; the sole is super springy for all-day wear.

F-Sporty Uberknit trainers, £80, FitFlop

Sports-luxe more your vibe? Try these on for size. The bestselling style has been reworked to be even more comfortable. Sreamlined to be as light as a feather, they’re another breathable design and shoppers say they’re “like wearing slippers”.

Rally leather slip-on trainers, £80, FitFlop

FitFlop might have created the perfect skate shoe! The clean design speaks to our inner minimalist and have soft padding around the collar, so you can slip them on without rubbing your feet.

