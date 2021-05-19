Katherine Schwarzenegger’s tie-dye sweatshirt has the cutest tribute to her daughter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Katherine Schwarzenegger can’t get enough of personalizing her clothing with her daughter’s name - and we love it too.

After wearing necklaces and earrings emblazoned with ‘Lyla’, the new mom rocked a BFF & Babes tie-dye Smoke Show Stitch embroidered sweatshirt that had her daughter's name etched at the top.

Katherine and her husband Chris Pratt welcomed their first child together last fall

Katherine wore the adorable sweatshirt in an Instagram post she shared that showed her standing in her home and flashing a smile. She paired the personalized top with denim jeans, layered necklaces, and several gold earrings.

We loved the cozy fleece sweatshirt and tracked it down on Etsy. It’s hand-dyed and comes with custom embroidery for less than $100.

BFF & Babes tie-dye Smoke Show Stitch embroidered sweatshirt, $99, Etsy

As Katherine showed off her sweatshirt, she also shared some info for moms in an ad for Evivo Health. "New mom discovery! Since becoming a mom, I’ve learned so much about newborns and their needs. One of the biggest things I was taught is that 90% of babies born in the US today have Newborn Gut Deficiency (NGD), which is a lack of good bacteria in the baby’s gut."

"Things like colic, diaper rash, and eczema, as well as long-term health conditions like asthma and Type 1 diabetes, are signs your baby might have Newborn Gut Deficiency," she continued. "When I learned about this and did some research myself and in the mom community, I came across @evivohealth, the only infant probiotic clinically proven to restore the good bacteria in babies and reduce the bad by 80%."

"I tried it and it’s so easy to use while breastfeeding or formula feeding and I loved knowing I was helping create good gut health for my daughter early on. If you’re like me and didn’t have a clue about NGD but want to learn how to set your baby up for good long-term gut health with Evivo, visit Evivo.com.”

Katherine showed off her 'Lyla' Zoe Loev Jewelry necklaces on Instagram

Prior to showing off her sweatshirt, the Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable author posted a video of herself on her Instagram Story last December, which showed her wearing custom necklaces with her daughter’s name on them three times.

“I know I talk about jewelry a lot but this new necklace right here is Zoe Lev and I love it,” she said, revealing the three thin necklaces, two inscribed with Lyla, and another with Lyla Marie. Katherine, who welcomed her daughter with husband Chris Pratt in August captioned it, “I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter’s name on everything.”

Katherine has also included Chris in her jewelry tributes in the past. Last November, she also shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of EF Collection hoop earrings that had her daughter’s initials inscribed on them, and a pair of EF Collection gold initial “CP” earrings as a sweet nod to her hubby.

