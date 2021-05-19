We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another stunning outfit styled by Holly Willoughby! Taking to Instagram to share her pretty pastel ensemble, the This Morning presenter twirled in a printed pleated skirt from French Connection and a pink cashmere knit from Pure Collection.

"Morning Wednesday… see you on This Morning at 10am with the cast of @sixthemusical ... #hwstyle" the star wrote. We're obsessed with her mid-week look!

Holly styled the bold pleated midi skirt with a pair of pointed-toe nude heels to elongate her legs – the perfect look for spring. Sporting her signature blonde bob in loose waves, the 40-year-old fashioned a minimal blushed makeup look to compliment her powder-pink crew neck knit.

Rushing to the comments to compliment the blonde beauty, one fan wrote: "I love this outfit! This is definitely my favourite so far this week", whilst another shared: "Love the skirt! You're always so beautifully dressed".

Holly's mid-week outfit was a winner with fans

A third fan agreed: "Love love love the outfit, so beautiful." We agree!

If you're looking to recreate Holly's spring style, you're in luck. Her exact skirt is currently in stock retailing for £75. Printed with florals, it’s designed with a pleated texture and flattering asymmetric hem.

Pleated Midi Skirt, £75, French Connection

Pair your skirt with a cashmere knit for the full Holly effect.

Pink Cashmere Jumper, £79, John Lewis

This delicate cashmere from John Lewis is designed to last in look as well as quality. Perfect for layering, the crew neck knit is a trusted fit that works well dressed up or down.

Holly has been rocking the florals recently, taking inspiration from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's most iconic Beluah London dresses for her summer lookbook with Marks & Spencer.

Known as the 'Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress', Kate's look was made from silk crepe de chine and trimmed with a contrasting white cotton broderie lace collar and even had cuffed balloon sleeves.

Printed Tie-Neck Midi Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Holly's dress was a modern classic, complemented by delicate details such as a tie neck and puffed shoulders.

