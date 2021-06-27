The biggest 2021 Fourth of July sales: From Macy's, Saks, Target & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

If you missed the deals on Amazon Prime Day, there’s no need to fret. There are a ton of markdowns to score this week in the Fourth of July sales that are on the way, and we’ve got all the details on where to shop and when for low prices on hot summer looks, that sandal style you’ve been eyeing, home goods, furniture, electronics, and more.

Most of the sales kick off on Thursday, but there are some that start as soon as Monday. So, make sure you’re prepared. Take a peek at our Fourth of July guide to the biggest sales around the web, and make sure to bookmark to shop the stores when their sales begin this week.

DSW

Score amazing deals on the perfect sandals for summer. DSW is offering 50% off sandals online and in-store from 7/1 - 7/5, and they’re also having a 25% off luxury sale from 7/1-7/6

SAKS OFF 5TH

Saks OFF 5TH will offer an extra 25% off select Clearance items with code THECUT from July 1-5.

MACY'S

Macy’s annual Fourth of July sale will be back this weekend, with incredible deals on houseware, clothing, shoes, and more.

WAYFAIR

Upgrade your home with Wayfair’s unbelievable deals. The store is having an epic sale - with discounts of as much as 65% off or more. Living room seating is up to 65% off, and patio furniture or kitchenware is 50% off.

OVERSTOCK

Shop furniture deals, home deals, and more on Overstock's sale, where markdowns will go as high as 50% off until July 5. As a bonus, you will get free shipping on everything.

GYMSHARK

Stars from Jennifer Garner to Gabrielle Union and Vanessa Hudgens are obsessed with this chic athleisure brand, particularly the butt-sculpting leggings. They’re having a major sale with up to 50% off from 7/1 - 7/5.

LEVI'S

Levis is offering an extra 40% off sale styles plus free shipping with code EXTRA40 until July 4.

KATE SPADE

Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40 until July 5.

