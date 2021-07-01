Jennifer Garner’s favorite leggings brand is having a major Fourth of July sale you don’t want to miss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Garner has a thing for leggings. The Yes Day star has been spotted incorporating them in her off-duty looks for years when she’s out and about in Los Angeles and New York City.

One of her favorite leggings brands is Gymshark - and they’re having an incredible Fourth of July sale that every athleisure-loving fashionista needs to shop right now.

Jennifer Garner loves wearing leggings when she's running errands in Los Angeles

The U.K.-based brand’s leggings are known for their derriere-accentuating features, comfortability, and sweat-wicking fabrics. They also come in some pretty cute colorways too.

The massive sale features markdowns up to 50% on leggings, as well as bike shorts, sports bras, and other athleisure wear like hoodies and crew sweatshirts.

When it comes to the leggings you shouldn’t miss getting a deal on - look no further than Gymshark’s Seamless Leggings. They’re super comfortable, figure-flattering, and have a seamless fabric that doubles as a performance enhancer. Plus, they’re stylish and marked as low as $25 depending on the style.

Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings, $25, Gymshark

The cropped leggings are marked down even further. You can get a pair of those in seven colorways for $17.50 - they’re marked down 30% off.

Gymshark Training Cropped Leggings, $15, Gymshark

The mom of three isn’t the only one who swoons over Gymshark leggings. They’ve become a celebrity favorite, and Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union, and Alessandra Ambrosio are just a few of the stars who rock them too.

This is the brand’s only summer sale, so don’t miss out on stocking up while you can. The sale ends July 5.

