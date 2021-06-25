Fourth of July decorations 2021: Red, white & blue decor & party ideas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and it’s time to start planning your weekend festivities, whether a backyard BBQ, pool party or just fireworks with the family.

If you’re looking for some fun Fourth of July decorations and party ideas, we’ve got just what you need to celebrate the red, white and blue in style.

From stars and stripes balloons, streamers and dinnerware, to patriotic party favors, photo booth props and red, white and blue lights, our edit of the best Fourth of July party buys will help you find everything you need.

And these decorations all available on Amazon, so even if you’re a last-minute star-spangled party planner, with speedy shipping your Independence Day must-haves will arrive on time.

Fourth of July decorations: balloons, streamers and more

12 Pcs Patriotic Paper Lanterns, $16.98, Amazon





Navy Blue Red White Balloon Garland Kit, $21.99, Amazon

4th of July decoration party pack, $7.99, Amazon

Patriotic Star Streamers, $9.99, Amazon

Fourth of July decorations: Red, white and blue lights

Star string lights, $14.99, Amazon

Indoor-outdoor string lights, $17.99, Amazon

American Flag Lights, $27.99, Amazon

Fourth of July photo booth: What you'll need

Red, white and blue tinsel curtain/backdrop, $21.79, Amazon

Independence Day Photo Booth Party Props, $12.99, Amazon

Fourth of July party and picnic supplies

Inflatable stars and stripes buffet cooler, $27.99, Amazon

80 Pcs Patriotic Party Supplies Dinnerware Set, $26.95, Amazon

Pack of 2 Patriotic Burst Tablecloth, $11.99, Amazon

July Fourth Cupcake Toppers, $11.99, Amazon

Fourth of July decor: Patriotic party favors

Stars and Stripes Folding Fans, pack of 36, $16.95, Amazon

Patriotic sunglasses, $21.99, Amazon

American flags, 25 pieces, $9.59, Amazon

