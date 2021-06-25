Fourth of July decorations 2021: Red, white & blue decor & party ideas

Karen Silas
If you're looking for Fourth of July decorations 2021, check out our edit of the best red, white & blue decor & party ideas, from stars & stripes balloons, streamers & dinnerware, to patriotic party favors, photo booth props & LED lights
The Fourth of July is right around the corner and it’s time to start planning your weekend festivities, whether a backyard BBQ, pool party or just fireworks with the family.
If you’re looking for some fun Fourth of July decorations and party ideas, we’ve got just what you need to celebrate the red, white and blue in style.
From stars and stripes balloons, streamers and dinnerware, to patriotic party favors, photo booth props and red, white and blue lights, our edit of the best Fourth of July party buys will help you find everything you need.
And these decorations all available on Amazon, so even if you’re a last-minute star-spangled party planner, with speedy shipping your Independence Day must-haves will arrive on time.
Fourth of July decorations: balloons, streamers and more
12 Pcs Patriotic Paper Lanterns, $16.98, Amazon
Navy Blue Red White Balloon Garland Kit, $21.99, Amazon
4th of July decoration party pack, $7.99, Amazon
Patriotic Star Streamers, $9.99, Amazon
Fourth of July decorations: Red, white and blue lights
Star string lights, $14.99, Amazon
Indoor-outdoor string lights, $17.99, Amazon
American Flag Lights, $27.99, Amazon
Fourth of July photo booth: What you'll need
Red, white and blue tinsel curtain/backdrop, $21.79, Amazon
Independence Day Photo Booth Party Props, $12.99, Amazon
Fourth of July party and picnic supplies
Inflatable stars and stripes buffet cooler, $27.99, Amazon
80 Pcs Patriotic Party Supplies Dinnerware Set, $26.95, Amazon
Pack of 2 Patriotic Burst Tablecloth, $11.99, Amazon
July Fourth Cupcake Toppers, $11.99, Amazon
Fourth of July decor: Patriotic party favors
Stars and Stripes Folding Fans, pack of 36, $16.95, Amazon
Patriotic sunglasses, $21.99, Amazon
American flags, 25 pieces, $9.59, Amazon
