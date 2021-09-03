Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff causes a stir in Baywatch-style swimsuit with a twist She has a unique sense of style

Ella Emhoff has certainly kickstarted her modelling career with a bang but even off the catwalk, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter knows how to make a bold statement.

The knitwear designer and model took to Instagram with a selection of photos including one of her rocking a bright red swimsuit which wouldn't have been out of place on Baywatch.

Only Ella hadn't teamed her one-piece with a flotation device or posted a slow-motion video of herself jogging down the beach. Instead, she was lounging on a boat and wore one of her knitted hats.

WATCH: Ella Emhoff struts her stuff on the catwalk as she makes modelling debut

Fans of the Vice President's stepchildren commented on the image and wrote: "It's all about the red speedo for me sweetie," and, "you are so lovely".

Another added: "The swimsuit, the topo chico, the glasses. You're a dream."

Ella -who also showed off her tattoos and unshaven armpits - looked very different from her recent appearance in Vanity Fair, in which she wore a long, glamorous Dior gown.

Ella showed off her vacation look

In the interview for the magazine, she spoke about her modelling contract and her edgy look revealing her plans to ditch her infamous curly mullet for something bigger.

Ella revealed: "I am growing my hair out. Heard it here first. It had its moment, and I want to move on from the mullet. I'm ready for the big curly mane."

Ella recently appeared in Vanity Fair

The news will be exciting for Ella and her legions of Instagram fans who love watching her ever-evolving look on social media and on the catwalk too.

The 21-year-old was signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral and she appears to be going from strength to strength.

