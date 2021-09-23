Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff looks otherworldly in head-turning new photos Who knew she had it in her

Ella Emhoff pulled out a whole new bag of tricks for her latest modeling shoot and fans were left amazed at the remarkable results.

The stepdaughter of US Vice President, Kamala Harris, flipped - quite literally - into action for a circus-inspired photoshoot for M Magazine and shared some of the images on Instagram.

MORE: Ella Emhoff causes a stir in Baywatch-style swimsuit

Ella, 22, was almost unrecognisable in a series of very unique outfits but it was her gymnastic skills which also blew fans away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ella Emhoff takes control of the runway in her debut catwalk

In one shot, Ella looked effortlessly in control as she took a swing on a trapeze and in another she was being hoisted high into the air.She took it all in her stride, however, and appeared to be having the best time.

"@m_magazine and @dariocatellani letting me live my gymnast dreams," Ella wrote. "Who knew I could do a backflip in the air."

MORE: Ella Emhoff teases major change to her appearance

READ: Everything you need to know about Kamala Harris' family

Her fans immediately began commenting, with one writing: "Oh I loooove these Ella! So fun," and another adding: "This is just so cool."

Ella lived out her gymnastics dream in her new photoshoot

The fashion graduate has been taking the modeling world by storm since she was signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

MORE: Kamala Harris celebrates exciting news involving stepdaughter Ella

MORE: Kamala Harris' house is even more homely than the Obamas' – see inside

She later told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

Ella's edgy look is proving to be a winner

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

But she hopes to be a "part of that change," and make a bold statement for herself and young women and give them the confidence to be who they want to be.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.